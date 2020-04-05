Triple-A games kill players – Reader function

Cyberpunk 2077 – it takes forever and a lot of money to be so good (photo: CD Projekt)

The reader is concerned that the rising costs and complexity of creating video games have reached a critical point, and they seem too few each year.

For a long time I was thinking about writing this feature because it relates to trends that have become more obvious for years, but with the delay of The Last Of Us Part 2 and Microsoft is considering only one exclusive game for the Xbox X it seemed that this was the perfect moment to something tell.

It all began in the era of Xbox 360, when “double A” games began to die out. From what I understand, the term triple-A has existed for decades, but there is no specific definition. It simply means games with a very high budget, with the largest possible marketing campaigns that everyone has heard of. But that doesn’t suggest anything, whether they are good or not.

Double-A is a rung below, games like Darksiders and Psi-Ops that only THQ Nordic seems to be doing more and are basically a few steps above indie. (As far as I know, there is no single-A, so maybe you would classify it as indie.) Triple A is equivalent to a cinema hit in a movie that has something similar happening, in which both films for USD 300 million or USD 3 million are created. , with a smaller and smaller time interval between them.

However, the situation is much worse in the case of video games, because although there is always something in the cinema (well, not now, admittedly), the ever-increasing cost and time needed to create the game means that we see fewer and fewer games released each year. The situation worsened at the beginning of this generation and led to a situation this year in which we spent four months without a single triple A release.

At the moment, there is talk of delays due to coronavirus, but you will notice that they are actually quite small. Minecraft Dungeons and Wasteland 3 are only available for a few months, and Naughty Dog suggests that The Last Of Us Part 2 will come out this summer, basically as soon as they assume people will be in stores to buy them.

Real delays are those four months from December to March, when absolutely nothing was released, and we had a stream of severe delays of up to six months for things like Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Avengers – delays that are much more serious than anything that coronavirus has caused so far. Reason for delays? Nothing special, creating really modern games takes a lot of time, and these lasted longer than expected.

None of us wants the games to be driven out before they are finished, but the problem is not the delay but the fact that there is no plan B, no other games to fill when the big ones are not ready. Even the greatest developers have created only one or two games of the entire generation in which they would have made at least half a dozen before.

This is not good for anyone. For game companies, this means putting all the eggs in one basket, and if this game is not a hit, they are dangerously out of pocket. This, in turn, means that companies literally cannot afford to deviate too much from the obvious and make anything particularly bold or unusual. They’re stuck in a loop where they think they have to spend mountains of money to create a decent game, but they can’t create an innovative one because if they don’t sell, they won’t work.

It has been a problem for years because most people simply deny or ignore it, but this year it is so obvious that no one can ignore it. Even before the coronavirus in 2020, there will be a dozen triple type A games. Lack of choice and diversity that imply should be unacceptable to everyone, but until people get the one game they are waiting for personally, they don’t seem to care.

But the truth is that the gaming industry is shrinking. Fewer and fewer games are created, and those that are forced to run longer and longer are artificially developed thanks to DLC and repetitive online options. We are already at a turning point, and yet the next generation will inevitably be even worse, where games will be even more expensive and even more time consuming.

There is a reason why Microsoft has no more than one game for the premiere of the Xbox Series X (and even this is not guaranteed) and not because they want to speed up the release. Games have become too big, too bloated and too expensive, and someone has to say that’s enough, because soon we will be dealing with single-digit numbers when it comes to the number of games with triple A in a year.

By the reader, Zebra

