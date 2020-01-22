Triple J holds a “hottest 100 of the decade” vote in March

There is nothing that people love more than a) thinking about what a strange decade the 2010s were and b) arguing about the best music. So it only makes sense that Triple J hosts the hottest 100 of the decade next month.

It was a huge decade for music, shaped (like everything else) by the rise of technology: streaming happened, the possession of records became a trend, Beyonce released lemonade and overwritten Coachella, Lil Nas X redefined what country music was, Frank Ocean canceled on Splendor in the Grass at the last minute and was replaced by little-known artists Lorde. Lana Del Rey released the most tumblr aesthetic song ever (“video games”) Flume From playing music in his bedroom to dominating the world / eating in the Burning Man … A lot has happened, okay?

Not to mention all the artists who made a comeback: Daft Punk, Tool and The Avalanches, to name just a few.

So back to the competition: Triple J is holding a “Hottest 100 of the Decade” next month with a countdown in March. Similar large-scale voting competitions “The Hottest 100 Ever” (1998 and 2009), “The Hottest 100 Australian Albums Ever” (2011) and “20 Years of the Hottest 100” (2013) followed. Should the decade simply prevent Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” from taking the top spot again? Maybe, but I’m not crazy about it.

Important dates are still being announced, but once they’re set, you can start planning a Hottest 100 party … in March. Wild times ahead.

Image:

supplied