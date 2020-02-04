Triple J unveils Michael Hing to replace Veronica Milsom on “Drive”

With Veronica Milsom After the station officials announced that they would not be returning to Triple J Airwaves after their youngest announcer’s upcoming arrival, they quickly found a replacement for their drive seat Lewis Hobba, And sir, have you ever found one: comedian, writer and one-time candidate for the NSW Senate, Michael Hing,

Triple J confirmed this afternoon that Hing will be permanently sitting next to Hobba on Drive Square later this month after Milsom left the station after a nine-year tenure.

Hing, on the other hand, has established itself as a semi-regular presence at Triple J in recent years, has appeared on Drive as a returning guest and acts as a fill-in host for a solid handful of other slots.

Hing has been an integral part of SBS’s The Feed lately. Last year he even submitted a very legitimate offer for the federal senate under his own banner “One Asian Party”. Although this offer was later deemed ineligible by the AEC due to Hing’s work at SBS, Government Run.

In a short statement released this afternoon about Triple J, Hing said of his new appearance: “I’m really excited to host Triple J Drive with Veronica. She is a close friend, a great comedian, and someone I have always looked up to. So do I host at Lewis? Okay, I think that’s fine. “

In order not to be surpassed, Hobba returned and said: “I only had a request for Veronika’s replacement: Find me who was running for the Australian Senate and nominated for the Bachelor of the Year. If I knew I would end up with Michael Hing I would have made another request. But here we are. “

Hing & Lewis will officially debut on Monday, February 24th, at 3:00 p.m. AEDT as Triple J’s new drive duo.

Image:

Supplied / Triple J