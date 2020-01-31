Triple murder in Queensland accused, bail granted

The evidence against a former prison guard who was charged with murdering three friends on an outback motorcycle adventure four decades ago may have been exaggerated, a judge says.

Bruce John Preston, 64, was bailed before the Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday after it was determined that investigators who appealed Preston’s previous bail request may have “overrated” some of the evidence.

Preston is charged with the murders of Karen Edwards (23), Timothy Thomson (31) and Gordon Twaddle (21) near Mount Isa in North Queensland (1978).

Karen Edwards, Timothy Thomson and Gordon Twaddle. (Queensland Police)

The trio had planned to travel from Alice Springs to Cairns and then to Melbourne to spend Christmas with the family, but never made it.

They were last seen on October 5 when they jumped into a Toyota Land Cruiser at Moondarra Caravan Park on Mount Isa, similar to a Preston father who was said to be in possession at the time.

Their bodies were found 19 days later in bushes 12 kilometers north of the mining town of Spear Creek, less than a month after they embarked on an off-road adventure.

All three died of gunshot wounds. Preston denies the murders.

Karen Edwards, Timothy Thomson and Gordon Twaddle were on a motorcycle tour when they were killed. (Nine)

The crown case is the person who picked the trio out of the caravan park. However, the killer is described in a recent police report to the coroner in 1980 as a person with a beard, Justice Davis said.

“Preston doesn’t match the description of the other person in the Toyota (with the victims) in any way,” he said, reading the report.

Further investigation revealed additional evidence to show that a bearded man was seen with Mr. Thomson elsewhere, he added.

Bruce John Preston was charged with murder. (Nine)

Even so, Justice Davis said Preston, a retired senior prison officer at NSW’s Goulburn Supermax prison, had given a pretense to answer.

He was reportedly seen with the three friends in the days that led to their disappearance, and was later found to be owned by Mr. Thomson’s motorcycle.

Preston received bail and had to hand over his passport along with the firearms he owns.

He is expected to return to his family in Goulburn, where he is subject to a curfew and has to report to the local police three times a week.

The friends were on a trip of a lifetime when they were shot in the Queensland outback. (9Nachrichten)