Triple-murder outback motorcycle tour in Queensland accused, bail granted

A former prison guard who allegedly murdered three friends on an outback motorcycle adventure 40 years ago is released on bail.

Bruce John Preston [64] is charged with the murders of Karen Edwards [23], Timothy Thomson [31] and Gordon Twaddle [21] near Mount Isa in North Queensland [1978].

Less than a month after the three friends started an off-road motorcycle adventure, their bodies were found in a bush near Spear Creek, 12 km north of the mining town in the outback.

Preston, who claims he is innocent, was indicted in April 2019.

The retired senior prison officer at NSW’s Goulburn Supermax prison had worked with investigators who had been working on the historical evidence-based case.

He was refused bail in June for fear that he would commit suicide after saying he would rather blow his head than go to prison.

Ms. Edwards, Mr. Thomson and Mr. Twaddle planned to travel from Alice Springs in the Northern Territory to Cairns and then to Melbourne to spend Christmas with family members.

They were last seen on October 5 when they jumped into a two-tone Toyota Land Cruiser at Moondarra Caravan Park in Mount Isa, similar to a Preston father who was said to be in possession at the time.

Their bodies were found 19 days later. All three died of gunshot wounds.

The court had previously heard that the night before her disappearance, a man with the description of Preston was seen among the victims.

He was later found to own Mr. Thomson’s almost new red and gold BMW motorcycle, on which a sidecar was painted with a map of Australia.

He told Detectives that he had found the bike and was charged with theft.

Preston informed investigators in 1978 that he was not in Mt Isa on the day the trio was murdered.

In an interview before his arrest in April, he disagreed and said he was in Mt Isa when the trio disappeared.

He was released on bail before the Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday and is expected to return to his home in Goulburn, New South Wales after handing over his passport.