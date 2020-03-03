[trippie-redd-+-famous-dex-have-a-new-movie-dropping-soon]

As viewed on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom

Rap star Trippie Redd and Famous Dex are not likely to make enthusiasts wait a great deal for a longer time. The hip-hop pair have introduced strategies to shortly launch a new new music video clip.

Big Facts

This week, Renowned went to Instagram to get followers psyched. The hip-hop heavyweight introduced their “Solar System” online video is on deck.

Substantial-Crucial Details

This week, Trippie experienced anything significant to smile about. The rap entertainer declared his A Really like Letter to You four is certified gold.

Hold out, There’s Extra

Lately, Redd arrived at out to Erykah Badu on Instagram. The hip-hop star questioned the R&B veteran for a single of her new incense goods.

Just before You Go

In early 2019, Journey dropped his new “YELL OH” record. The tune capabilities Atlanta rap star Youthful Thug.