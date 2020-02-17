[trippie-redd-masterfully-lights-up-+-reveals-off-his-surprising-hops-in-new-clip]

Rap star Trippie Redd is a person of several abilities. The hip-hop heavyweight not too long ago went online to show the entire world his leaping skills.

Huge Information: Not long ago, footage surfaced of Trippie revealing he has significant hops at a live performance location.

Significant-Vital Details: Outside of leaping close to, Redd lately identified as on R&B legend Erykah Badu t send out more than some of her new incense solutions.

Hold out, There is Far more: Not too long ago, Vacation dropped his epic-sounding “YELL OH” anthem with Young Thug.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/czqHYzx4BSc?feature=oembed" title="Trippie Redd - YELL OH (Visualizer) ft. Young Thug" width="1200"></noscript>

Prior to You Go: The Southern rapper not long ago joined in on the enjoyable after hip-hop duo Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy heated up social media with steamy footage together.