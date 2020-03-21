Triptykon: Trailer For ‘Requiem (Stay At Roadburn 2019)’ Cd + Dvd

Swiss avant-garde extraordinary metal band TRIPTYKON will release “Requiem (Are living At Roadburn 2019)” on May possibly 15 via Prowling Death Information/Century Media Data.

“Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019)” marks the bombastic summary of a challenge above 30 decades in the generating: The legendary CELTIC FROST/TRIPTYKON “Requiem” performed for the initially time in its entirety and with total classical orchestration by the Dutch Metropole Orkest.

A trailer for “Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019)” is obtainable below.

“We are definitely, deeply delighted to be capable to have been granted the opportunity to complete this one of a kind undertaking started by CELTIC FROST so quite a few several years ago, and to finally share the done recording with the world,” Tom Gabriel Warrior states about the release. “This album is the consequence of two yrs of passionate perform, and it marks the conclusion of a musical strategy to start with thought of about three many years in the past. Moreover, this ‘Requiem’ also signifies drummer Hannes Grossmann‘s very first recording with TRIPTYKON, and we are extremely happy to function him in these an incredible context. It was an incredible honor to collaborate with the Metropole Orkest, conductor Jukka Iisakkila, visitor vocalist Safa Heraghi, and the esteemed Roadburn pageant. In truth, there couldn’t have been a superior spouse for the ‘Requiem’ job than Roadburn. We are releasing this ‘Requiem’ album in memoriam of our deeply skipped friends and collaborators Martin Eric Ain and HR Giger.”

“Requiem” (46:00 min.) is composed of 3 chapters:

01. “Rex Irae” (06:34 min.) (1st appeared on 1987’s “Into The Pandemonium” album by CELTIC FROST)



02. “Grave Eternal” (32:28 min.) (Newly published center portion)



03. “Winter” (06:54 min.) (Initial appeared on 2006’s “Monotheist” album by CELTIC FROST)

This exceptional and groundbreaking release is available in the adhering to formats:

* Special Edition CD + DVD Mediabook



* Minimal Gatefold LP + DVD (With LP-Booklet and 2x poster)



Limitless black 180g. vinyl and selected minimal colored editions



* Standard CD Jewelcase



* Minimal Deluxe Artbook with colored LP + CD + DVD + coloured 7-inch (With bonus observe, rating e-book of 60 webpages, 3x poster, artprint and photocard)



* Electronic album

“Requiem”‘s primary protect artwork is titled “Blood Angel” and was produced by Daniele Valeriani.

TRIPTYKON “Requiem” lineup (from still left to correct in photo by Ester Segarra):

Tom Gabriel Warrior – voice, guitar



Hannes Grossmann – drums, percussion



Vanja Slajh – bass, vocals



V. Santura – guitar, vocals

Unique visitor:

Safa Heraghi – “Requiem reside co-guide vocalist



https://www.youtube.com/view?v=tYPfoiQv_4Q

