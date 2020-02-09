Trisha Paytas Cosplays as my chemical romance singer Gerard Way

When My chemical romance announced their reunion last year, we decided together to go full emo again. We threw out the skinny jeans and the Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge t-shirts, but nobody got this far Trisha Paytas,

Yes.

Trisha Paytas is * full * of emo and I’m not an O-Fuck-Kay.

The 31-year-old YouTuber and internet personality behind the OG channel blndsundoll4mj took to share on twitter Gerard Way Cosplay, that absolutely sent me.

Get ready.

“If our two cars collide,” Trish labeled the photo on Twitter. Yes, it’s 2020 and Trisha Paytas drops Helena texts to subtitle her photos. That’s alive, Barry.

when our two cars collide ???? pic.twitter.com/SvvPAVxklb

– Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) February 8, 2020

Within a few hours, the Post collected 5,000 likes and over 500 retweets and caused the MCRmy to flood the answers. As expected, they pretty much just said na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na to the whole damn post.

Stay away from the emos, I’m asking you

– icky (@gagandboreme) February 8, 2020

pic.twitter.com/enkT4nHEQW

– February 8th, 2020

Gerard Way didn’t come back for that

– ë (@itsellaf) February 8, 2020

Trish frankly deserves some credit for this incredible cosplay. This is not your neighbour’s MCR Halloween costume.

My Chemical Romance announced a number of reunion shows late last year, including a number of Australian appearances at this year’s Download Festival. They pretty much thought about the future of the band, but we can only hope that they will have a new album or 20.

It is really the world of My Chemical Romance and we only live in it.

