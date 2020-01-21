Trivago hit with 18 trade commission complaints

The Trade Commission reports that it received 18 complaints about the Trivago travel comparison site.

Trivago, partially owned by Expedia and its competitor Booking.com, based in the United States, has been found guilty of deceptive and deceptive conduct by the Federal Court of Australia for having suggested that the best prices on the properties advertised on its site were the best.

But the hotels were instead classified according to the commission.

“Trivago’s hotel room rate rankings were based primarily on online hotel reservation sites that were willing to pay Trivago the most,” said the chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Rod Sims.

The Trade Commission has since confirmed to the Herald that the consumer watchdog had received 18 complaints about Trivago over a five-year period, starting in January 2015.

A spokesman for the Trade Commission said it had no ongoing investigations into Trivago’s practices in New Zealand, but noted the investigation by its Tasman counterpart, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

READ MORE:

• Trivago Travel Comparison Site Found Guilty of Deceptive and Deceptive Driving

• “Trivago girl” can take an extended vacation

• Australian version of Trade Commission accuses Trivago of misleading customers

• Premium – Letters: political education, Iran, regional fuel tax and Trivago

He said he would continue to communicate with the ACCC to ensure that changes in corporate practices applied there are replicated in New Zealand.

The commission investigated Trivago’s prices relative to “additional taxes and tariffs” in 2018 but decided not to take coercive action, the spokesman said.

“We have been in contact with the ACCC regarding their lawsuits against Trivago, but our investigation focused on conduct different from that examined by the ACCC,” said the spokesperson.

“We will continue to liaise with ACCC on Trivago to ensure that any changes made by Trivago to their practices as a result of the matter are also made in New Zealand.”

Before the Australian court, Trivago did not suggest the best prices on his website, as he claimed, and the best prices were in fact excluded from his list.

In some cases, it turned out to have compared the prices of standard and deluxe rooms.

The court ruled that as of December 2016, Trivago had misled consumers by declaring that its website would quickly and easily identify the cheapest rates for a given hotel.

He found that the company used an algorithm that “attached considerable importance to the online hotel booking site that paid Trivago the highest cost-per-click fees to determine its website ranking”, and did not put often not highlight the cheapest rates for consumers.

Trivago’s revenues come mainly from cost-per-click payments.

It has also been found that the use of “strikethrough prices” and text in different colors gives consumers a false impression of savings.

The Australian Federal Court will hold a hearing in the coming months to determine the penalties.

It is understood that Trivago changed tactics following the initial ACCC investigation.

Last year, the New Zealand Trade Commission described online commerce as one of its main areas of focus for 2019/20.

In an interview with the Herald, Trade Commission Director General for Competition and Consumer Affairs Antonia Horrocks said the watchdog was working to eliminate the deceptive “pressure tactics” used by retailers to rush online shopping.

Formulas such as “There are only five rooms left”, “the offer ends in 24 hours” with a countdown or “(insert name) of Auckland just bought”, often used by Comparison sites, such as Expedia and Booking.com, would be reviewed by the commission, Horrocks said last year.

These comments were identified as pressure selling or “push” tactics, identified during the “Internet Scan Day” of the International Law Protection and Enforcement Network, where law enforcement agencies Laws around the world have been examining websites at the same time to identify troubling global sales tactics. .

.