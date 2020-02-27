[TRIVIUM Announces ‘What The Dead Gentlemen Say’ Album, Unveils ‘Catastrophist’ Video clip]

Florida-dependent metallers TRIVIUM will launch their ninth album, “What The Useless Guys Say”, on April 24 via Roadrunner Records. The LP will be the comply with-up to “The Sin And The Sentence”, which came out in Oct 2017. That work marked the band’s very first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

The formal audio online video for the initially single from “What The Useless Gentlemen Say”, for a music known as “Catastrophist”, can be observed down below.

“‘What The Dead Gentlemen Say’ is every little thing that is TRIVIUM,” clarifies guitarist/vocalist Matt Heafy. “On this album, one can hear the suitable elements of past, present, and long term TRIVIUM. The TRIVIUM audio is possessing anything the band does — on one album.”

“With the new album, we took what worked on the ‘The Sin And The Sentence’ and dialed it all up to 11,” says bassist Paolo Gregoletto.

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu echoes that sentiment, expressing: “We wished to make on the basis that we established with the final album. The file has all the things that are TRIVIUM — along with all of us seeking to hold pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a remarkably-inspired and quickly-paced crafting and recording course of action that actually captures the power of the band.”

“What The Useless Males Say” monitor listing:

01. IX

02. What The Useless Males Say

03. Catastrophist

04. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

05. Bleed Into Me

06. The Defiant

07. Illness Unto You

08. Scattering The Ashes

09. Bending The Arc To Anxiety

10. The Types We Go away Behind

In a 2018 job interview with the 90.three WMSC radio display “The Steel Teddy Bear Expertise”, Beaulieu stated that he and his bandmates “undoubtedly” wished to perform with Josh Wilbur once more on their up coming album. “We experienced a blast with Josh” all through the producing of “The Sin And The Sentence”, he mentioned. “At the time we labored with him and turned pals with him, his individuality and his vibe and electrical power is the best combo with how we are as a band and how we like to get the job done and how we like the vibe of earning a document. He in good shape suitable in.”

TRIVIUM will support MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on a 55-date North American tour, which will be split into two legs. The very first leg of the tour kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Reside in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August one at the Harmony Pavilion in Harmony, California. The second run launches October two at iTHINK Economical Amphitheater in West Palm Beach front, Florida, and runs by means of November 13 at the Reno Activities Middle in Reno, Nevada. Added support on the trek will occur from IN FLAMES.