[TRIVIUM Postpones Dates In Japan, Singapore, Thailand And Indonesia]

TRIVIUM has postponed its previously introduced dates in Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia amid the distribute of coronavirus.

Previously tonight, the band launched the subsequent assertion through social media:

“Due to circumstances outdoors of our regulate we have been compelled to postpone all of our tour dates in march in Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. We also will not be earning a scheduled push halt in Europe at this time. We hope to re-routine these dates incredibly quickly. Many thanks, and continue to be safe and sound.”

TRIVIUM will launch its ninth album, “What The Useless Gentlemen Say”, on April 24 by using Roadrunner Information. The LP will be the adhere to-up to “The Sin And The Sentence”, which came out in Oct 2017. That exertion marked the band’s to start with release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

TRIVIUM will assist MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on a 55-day North American tour, which will be split into two legs. The to start with leg of the tour kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Reside in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August one at the Harmony Pavilion in Harmony, California. The next operate launches October two at iTHINK Monetary Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and operates by November 13 at the Reno Gatherings Center in Reno, Nevada. Supplemental assist on the trek will arrive from IN FLAMES.