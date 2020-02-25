[TRIVIUM To Release New Solitary, ‘Catastrophist’, On Thursday]

Florida-primarily based metallers TRIVIUM will launch a new single named “Catastrophist” on Thursday, February 27. A teaser for the keep track of can be observed under.

“Catastrophist” is the first one from TRIVIUM‘s upcoming studio album, because of afterwards in the calendar year by means of Roadrunner Information. The LP will be the adhere to-up to “The Sin And The Sentence”, which came out in Oct 2017. That hard work marked the band’s very first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

In a 2018 interview with the 90.three WMSC radio display “The Metallic Teddy Bear Practical experience”, TRIVIUM guitarist Corey Beaulieu explained that he and his bandmates “surely” required to function with Josh Wilbur all over again on their up coming album. “We had a blast with Josh” all through the building of “The Sin And The Sentence”, he mentioned. “Once we worked with him and became good friends with him, his personality and his vibe and strength is the best combo with how we are as a band and how we like to function and how we like the vibe of earning a report. He in shape suitable in.”

TRIVIUM will assistance MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on a 55-day North American tour, which will be break up into two legs. The initially leg of the tour kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Harmony, California. The second operate launches October two at iTHINK Economic Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and operates by means of November 13 at the Reno Activities Center in Reno, Nevada. Added aid on the trek will arrive from IN FLAMES.