Trivium’s Matt Heafy: We have last but not least located a way to make this band perform

Trivium will release their hugely anticipated new studio album What The Dead Men Say tomorrow (April 24) by way of Roadrunner Documents.

The band element in the hottest issue of Steel Hammer magazine – and in an exclusive interview, vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy appears to be forward to the record’s launch and reveals what makes the band tick.

Heafy states: “I think we’ve ultimately found a way to make this band do the job. We make our ideal, angriest, heaviest, hardest audio when we’re all seriously joyful! I know that seems form of like an oxymoron, but it’s genuine.

“We invested decades and many years having every person else’s information on board and earning calculated tries to consider and do something with our documents, and now we just get in a place, just the 4 of us, and make audio that will make all of us happy.”

He provides: “Some band just will need to acquire their time and do items at their personal tempo. I really feel like I’m a superior guitarist now – I practise far additional than I ever did in advance of.”

Previously this 7 days, Trivium disclosed a series of on the net album launch events.

On Friday, Heafy will host a comprehensive album engage in through of What The Useless Adult males Say live on his well-known Twitch channel at 8pm GMT. Then on Saturday on the Knotfest web site, Trivium’s key phase overall performance from last year’s Obtain will be broadcast. Band members will also be on hand to respond to thoughts from lovers. The demonstrate will get beneath way at 8pm GMT

Trivium are also location up a digital in-store where they’ll livestream the album on April 27 at 8pm GMT. Supporters can pre-purchase a CD of What The Useless Adult men Say and have it personalised by the band, who will be signing copies of the album reside throughout the virtual occasion.

Then, on April 29 at 8pm GMT, Trivium alongside with producer Josh Wilbur will take portion in a Q&A session on the band’s Facebook and YouTube channel.

Lastly, on April 30, once more at 8pm GMT, Trivium’s 2018 headline show from London’s O2 Academy Brixton will be broadcast on the band’s YouTube channel, with the band hanging out in the live chat.

Trivium: What The Useless Adult men Say

