Trooper Gregory Rieves funeral: “I will uphold his legacy,” the son says

Family, friends and fellow troopers of the Illinois state police gathered in a church in Maywood on Saturday for the funeral of retired retired senior trooper Gregory Rieves, whom they consider loving, charismatic, and praying.

Dozens and dozens of team cars and official vehicles stood on Madison Street outside the Rock of Ages Baptist Church. It was only standing room in the huge church, where there were grieving children: Rieves ‘son Gregory Rieves Jr., Rieves’ parents and siblings, fellow troopers, classmates from Proviso East High School dressed in school colors, and Phi Beta Sigma brotherhood brothers from Rieves’ alma mater, Indiana State University.

Gregory Rieves Jr. said during his eulogy. that his father ‘wished that I was the man he was. … I will uphold his legacy. “

The Maywood Fire Department goes through the Rock of Ages Baptist Church in honor of retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves for his funeral Saturday in Maywood. The 25-year-old veteran of the state police was shot and killed in a Lisle cigar lounge on January 24. Mark Black for the Daily Herald