Tropical Cyclone Harold is destroyed on Vanuatu in the Pacific Islands

Tropical Cyclone Harold stormed to a Category 4 storm early this morning as it heads to northern Vananuatu, with the latest track map indicating it will be a monster category 5 storm.

The Vanuatu Meteorological and Geo-Hazard Department said Tropical Cyclone Harold is moving in a southeasterly direction at 8 km / h. He is expected to hit a landslide in Vanuatu on Monday night.

The system is gathering more force as it moves slowly to northern Vanuatu.

Fiji’s oldest Fiji forecast map indicates Tropical Cyclone Harold will be a powerful category 5 when it crosses over Vanuatu.

Category five cyclone can sustain winds of 252km / h.

The Vanuatu National Disaster Office said the provinces of Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa are now in Red Alert. Chief Province is now in Yellow Alego.

WeatherWatch.co.nz said the situation with Harold “has become much more serious at night with the storm already exceeding initial government forecasts”.

He said the situation facing Vanutau is “very serious”: “A safe haven right away.”

“Earlier this week WeatherWatch.co.nz said Cyclone Harold could be the most serious cyclone of the Southwest Pacific hurricane season due to the fact that it could become severe and make a landslide directly in a populated place. -seasonal were almost all at sea and weaker.

“Some positive news is that Port Vila now looks less exposed to direct hit, but several other islands to the north are now directly exposed.”

A weather watch also sounded cautious that the southeastern corner of Fiji could be in the path, although direct success remained unlikely.

State of Emergency was declared by the president of Vanuatu on March 26 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tropical Cyclone Harold’s approach may change the state’s crisis as people begin to prepare for the Category 4 cyclone.

In 2015, Tropical Cyclone Pam, a Category 5 storm, destroyed the Vanuatu group.

-RNZ

