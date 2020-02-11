Tropical cyclone Uesi tracks towards the Australian coast

The tropical cyclone Uesi has formed 1400 km off the coast of Queensland and will send big waves and heavy rains from Thursday.

After Cyclone Uesi has formed northwest of Vanuatu in the Coral Sea, it is heading south to southwest and is expected to affect conditions from Fraser Island to north NSW.

The Bureau of Meteorology said that Uesi is unlikely to land and that it will go into an ex-tropical cyclone as it approaches the Australian coast.

“In the long term, Uesi is expected to weaken from late Wednesday and there is a moderate chance that Uesi will move to the Far Eastern region of Australia on Thursday,” advised BOM.

“Uesi is unlikely to have a direct impact on mainland Australia, but dangerous surfing conditions can occur along the east coast.”

Nevertheless, Queensland remains on guard against storms and heavy rains that are expected to hit the southeast and south inland.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Number 15, issued Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 0734 UTC. (FIJI METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE)

The region’s catchment areas are saturated after rainy days, resulting in heavy runoffs and possible flash floods, says Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong.

“There has been significant rainfall and because the catchment area is very humid, its capacity to absorb more rainfall is diminishing,” said Ms. Wong.

“So if we have the heavy rains of the last few days, the rivers with their wet catchment areas can react quickly.”

Flood warnings for coastal catchment areas from Bundaberg to the NSW border are still up to date, and the southern interior is also prepared for severe falls.

For the drenched cities of Dalby, Oakey, Applethorpe, Warwick and Roma, which already exceeded their average rainfall in February, more rain is also forecast.

Oakey and Warwick exceeded their monthly average in one day.

“We expect further showers and thunderstorms to appear in the next few days and the potential for heavy rains in southeast Queensland to remain,” said Wong.

“Widespread rainfall of 50 to 100 mm is out of the question, and surely higher amounts of rainfall will enter the mix and violent storms will occur.”