troubled-heritage-of-strike-and-run-driver-who-killed-clearwater-loved-ones-leaves-close-friends-seeking-for-solutions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It started off with a violent crash that remaining a family members of three lifeless on US-19, struck and killed by a strike & operate driver. Now the accused strike and run driver is guiding bars and we’re listening to from a male who is familiar with the suspect and thought all alongside he could possibly be the one responsible.

Veteran Bruce Johnson, his wife Lisa Johnson and their 18-yr-previous son Glenworth will be laid to rest Thursday at Bay Pines National Cemetary in Pinellas County. We’re learning additional about the suspect, Tanner Hackman, 22, and his troubled past.

“Tanner has a great heart,” mentioned Douglas Wilson. “He was valuable. If you essential a journey he would give it to you.”

Wilson labored with 22-calendar year-aged Hackman in landscaping and thought of him as a son…though Hackman had a troubled past: 12 run-ins with the regulation in six a long time. Wilson suggests the younger man was turning his daily life close to, going to university just after battling with habit.

“I’ve been in recovery for three many years now,” claimed Wilson. “I have not experienced a consume or drug. I was ready to share my everyday living with Tanner so he did not make the errors I did.” Hackman may well not have recognized that message.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers arrested Hackman Friday night time. They said he was driving drunk and triggered a deadly crash on Feb. 1, leaving a Clearwater household of 3 lifeless. “I just didn’t consider it. And I even now really don’t imagine it. I’m in denial.” explained Wilson.

The Johnson family members was offering papers when they died in the crash. Investigators say Hackman and his passenger ran from the scene. Wilson realized shortly just after that Hackman was associated when he confirmed up to perform a couple times afterwards.

“He didn’t have his auto, did not have his phone and experienced scratches on his face. He arrived back again Wednesday as if almost nothing transpired,” said Wilson. “But I realized it was him.”

Troopers are even now searching for the passenger. 22-year-aged Hackman is in the Pinellas County Jail struggling with felony fees. “He’s in jail now caught with his personal demons,” reported Wilson. “Guilt, remorse, and shame.”

Hackman is owing again in courtroom Wednesday.

