Troubled month in the Middle East after Iran struck against the United States

ABOARD, THE USS HARRY S TRUMAN – Less than a month after Iran launched a rare direct military attack against the U.S. military in Iraq, the Middle East has become uneasy.

When he sees fighter jets rushing from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, the region’s top US commander believes that he is surrounded by one of the reasons why Iran has at least initially re-selected his fighting stance.

“You are here because we do not want a war with Iran and nothing makes a potential enemy think twice about the war than the presence of an aircraft carrier and the associated strike group,” said Navy General Frank McKenzie, nearly 5,000 service members on board the 100,000 Tons heavy ship. “So we are getting a deterrent that will keep Iran from starting a war.”

The Truman was patrolling the North Arabian Sea and was 240 km from Iran when McKenzie and a small number of employees flew on Saturday. His overnight stay on the ship underscored his belief that the additional ships, planes, weapons systems, and thousands of troops that the United States had poured into the region in the past few months convey a message. It is one that he thinks Iran has received.

Tehran’s military stance has declined significantly since Iran fired a flood of ballistic missiles at US troops in Iraq in retaliation for an American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general, McKenzie said.

He said Iran has brought its ballistic missile and air defense forces back from an increased state of readiness. The level of harassment and other activities by the Iranian naval forces in the congested Strait of Hormuz has also been reduced.

The drone attack that killed Qassem Soleimani, the top general of the Quds Force, showed that the US was ready to take action, and the arrival of Truman and the other warships had underlined this, he said.

“If there is an aircraft carrier near you, you know,” said Navy Captain Kavon Hakimzadeh, the Truman’s commanding officer.

He said his ship had left Norfolk, Virginia in mid-November and “nearly hit the Suez Canal line.”

When maneuvering off the coast of Oman, a constant stream of combat aircraft, surveillance aircraft and helicopters now start from the 1.8 hectare flight deck and show strength with which they can continue their training even in an emergency. They are needed for the fight.

“We practice our craft,” said Hakimzadeh or Captain Hak, as he is called on the ship. “Our job is to refuel, recharge and take off planes. The only real change is whether the planes come back with bombs or not. “

So far, they have not dropped any bombs. Some of the ships are participating in the maritime coalition that protects the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian attacks on merchant ships last year. Others protect the wearer.

From the bridge where McKenzie was speaking to the crew over the ship’s speakers, he could see the horizon and see the USS Normandy. The weapon-loaded warship stands between the porters and Iran. From the point of view, four were destroyers of the American Navy. Another warship loaded with Marines is further up on the Red Sea.

Despite the widespread demand for US Navy ships in other parts of the world, McKenzie requested and received a much larger naval presence than usual in his region. Both the Truman and the USS Bataan steamed quickly across the Mediterranean to enter the Gulf region, and in a somewhat rare move, one of Europe’s destroyers, the USS Carney, was moved south to join the Truman.

McKenzie and other commanders on the ship acknowledge that deterrence is difficult to measure.

But McKenzie spoke to F / A-18 fighter pilots in her ready room and designed the timeline. Last April and May, the Iranian leadership decided to launch more offensive military operations in the region.

In the following months there were attacks on ships in the Gulf, a pipeline in Saudi Arabia and on September 14, strikes on Saudi oil factories. The violence spurred Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to increase military presence in the Gulf.

However, Esper has made it clear that America’s top defense priorities are threats from China and Russia, and he’s trying to send more troops to the Pacific. For McKenzie, this means that he often discusses with defense leaders about his assessment of the Iranian threat in the Middle East and why he needs the armed forces that he has.

“You know what I associate with that period,” said McKenzie, referring to the early spring of last year. “There was no forwarder” in the region.

Now there is a “rough kind of stability” in the region. But he is reluctant to say how long that will take or how long he will be able to hold onto the military power he has accumulated.

And he made this uncertainty clear to the Truman crew over the loudspeaker.

“I know everyone wants to know how long you will be here,” he said. “So I’ll be honest with you. I don’t know.”