Troubled week ahead of the weather

An active weather pattern is expected in the next few days. Parts of northern Mississippi and Alabama are at high risk of flash floods on Monday. Fog can be a problem for the region on Tuesday. Finally, the storm threat must be monitored when a cold front hits the area on Wednesday evening.

THE FORECAST:

Today and tonight: While the clouds will be stubborn for much of your Monday, showers and thunderstorms will be more sporadic. Scattered Activity is expected, mainly during the afternoon hours and mainly north of I-10. It will be muggy and mild with high temperatures in the mid-1970s.

The night remains cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Fog will develop along the coast and inland, although it is questionable how far north it will be. Any spotty showers would hinder this inland movement. Note that thick fog is possible, especially south of I-10.

Next: The fog will linger in some places on Tuesday, but afternoon conditions will end similarly to Monday. It will be warm and muggy with occasional showers and thunderstorms – maybe just a little less than on Monday. A cold front moves into the region on Wednesday to remove the unexplained weather. Before that, showers and thunderstorms can be expected from late Wednesday to early Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has made aggressive forecasts for this period and rated the locations north and west of Baton Rouge with 3 out of 5 points. Showers will end from west to east on Thursday morning, with cooler and drier conditions prevailing at the end of the week.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level above the southwestern United States will determine local weather until mid-week. A faltering cold front over the I-20 corridor will be a focus for the development of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, especially north of the forecast area. A disturbance in the upper wind speeds will drive across the border this afternoon. Both mechanisms will work together to create an area of ​​heavy rain from north Louisiana east through Mississippi to Alabama. Spreading is the key word on site and the day is not washed out. The stuck front over central Louisiana and Mississippi enables southern wind currents to maintain dew point temperatures in the mid to late 1960s. When the wind returns to the 8 km / h range overnight, the coastal mist blows north and inland. How far the fog can penetrate depends on the winds and possible nightly showers that would dampen the development. The upper valley floor will advance northeast into the Midwest on Tuesday, allowing another round of showers and thunderstorms, followed by another night of fog. Business will pick up again from Wednesday. The upper trough will run all day from the Midwest to the Great Lakes region. A strong southwest jet stream is expected on the east side of this trough. In response to the advancing trough, a shallow depth is expected to develop along the Texas coast, driving a warm front north across the central Gulf Coast. In the late morning and afternoon hours on Wednesday there are showers and thunderstorms in West Louisiana. Persistently high dew points and warming temperatures well into the afternoon will encourage further development to the east as the upper level winds increase across central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. A number of thunderstorms are expected to form in the evening hours, storming east over the Baton Rouge area and becoming the main threat to severe weather. Along this line, harmful wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are the main threat, but as is usually the case, any cells that develop in front of the line can also create a tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted an area north and west of Baton Rouge with an “increased risk” of severe weather. There are several factors that limit the general threat, including instability and directional wind shear. We will monitor these trends and give in to the SPC forecast for the time being. After moving through the cold front on Thursday morning, significantly cooler and drier air can be expected. The calm conditions will continue until Saturday.

Josh

