Troy Aikman Advises From Using Franchise Tag on Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys shakes fingers with Troy Aikman. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty)

Speaking on SiriusXM NFL radio before this 7 days, previous Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said he does not think the group should really use the franchise tag on existing Massive D QB Dak Prescott.

Prescott, 26, is qualified to be tagged until eventually noon on Monday.

“I’d loathe to consider what may well materialize or how Dak could possibly feel if they conclude up going the franchise-tag route,” Aikman told on Wednesday. “I just never assume that’s likely to be in the best curiosity of all get-togethers, and ultimately I never feel it is in the most effective interest of the Cowboys.”

If the Cowboys do use the unique model of the franchise tag on Prescott, he’d be certain a wage of roughly $31 million in 2020. That is not specifically chump adjust, and it is $29 million additional than he produced in 2019, but it’s fewer annual revenue than the document-breaking deal the group now supplied Prescott — which was reportedly really worth $33 million for every year on regular with $105 million certain at signing.

If the Cowboys do finish up tagging Prescott, he’ll have right up until the July 15 deadline for functioning out a extended-phrase offer to accept it or get the team to offer you him a agreement much more to his liking.

In addition to Prescott, the Cowboys also have to perform out bargains with huge receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Byron Jones and defensive conclude Robert Quinn or chance getting rid of them in absolutely free agency. Gamers who have currently been tagged in advance of Monday’s deadline contain Chargers restricted stop Hunter Henry, Bengals extensive receiver A.J. Environmentally friendly, Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon and Broncos basic safety Justin Simmons.

Read the full story at ProFootballTalk