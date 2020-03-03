Troy Parrott scores for Tottenham U23s with Maurizio Pochettino also on score sheet | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML67c6a8bed4d6d745d9ce447fa6a2884311%

%MINIFYHTML67c6a8bed4d6d745d9ce447fa6a2884312%

Troy Parrott has struggled to enter the first Tottenham team

%MINIFYHTML67c6a8bed4d6d745d9ce447fa6a2884313%

%MINIFYHTML67c6a8bed4d6d745d9ce447fa6a2884314%

Troy Parrott scored eight minutes in Tottenham U23s victory over Wolves, with a little help from Mauricio Pochettino's son.

%MINIFYHTML67c6a8bed4d6d745d9ce447fa6a2884315% %MINIFYHTML67c6a8bed4d6d745d9ce447fa6a2884316%

Parrott has seen his first team's playing time limited even though the Spurs suffered a shortage of strikers due to an injury, and the 18-year-old was only called from the bench in the final minutes when Tottenham lost to Wolves in House in the Premier League on Sunday.

But the international of the Republic of Ireland wasted no time in reaching the scoreboard Monday night in the PL2 clash for the U23, as it was on hand to convert a pass from the son of former Spurs chief, Pochettino, Maurizio.

2: 58 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' victory over Tottenham in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Tottenham held on to win the match 3-2, with Pochettino junior also finding the net.

Jose Mourinho has resisted calls to Parrott's blood, and continually states that he doesn't think it's time for Parrott to make a name for himself in the first XI.

4: 02 Jose Mourinho says he can't understand how his team lost the game, praising the performance in the loss to Wolves. Jose Mourinho says he can't understand how his team lost the game, praising the performance in the loss to Wolves.

"He is not ready," Mourinho told reporters after the Wolves' game. "He is not ready. He is a good boy we want to help, not only in the field but also outside of him. He is a child who will have a real opportunity, but when we decide that it is right."

Tottenham will face Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday.