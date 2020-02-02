Troy Young, another Arizona Wildcats security service, participates in the NCAA transfer portal | National sport

The Arizona Wildcats have lost further security for the NCAA transfer portal.

veteran Troy Young has entered the transfer market. Young – who held several positions in the UA but would likely have brought a new defensive coordinator to safety Paul Rhoads“Scheme – became the second security that Arizona left this week. Xavier Bell Young preceded entering the portal.

Young came to Tucson from Mobile, Alabama. He appeared in 25 games as a freshman and in the second year, including two starts, playing safety and cornerback. He also worked at Linebacker for some time.

Young appeared in just four games last season, which allowed him to book it as a red shirt year and give him another two years to play. Young collected 20 tackles, defended three passes and had an interception in 29 games as a wildcat.

Young and Bell’s losses reduce Arizona to five grants. It is expected that only two players will play under Rhoads at the same time – as opposed to three under its predecessor. Marcel Yates – but the wild cats need more depth and youth in the position.

Arizona could provide additional security on National Signing Day on Wednesday, although the program has focused on defending the top seven spots. Internal candidates could also include the transfer of graduates Brenden Schoolerwho played security and receiver in Oregon. Schooler said on Friday that he would consider the possibility of playing in both directions this season.

WildcatAuthority.com first reported the news of Young’s departure.

Elsewhere on the staff front, new defense skills Aaron Blackwell said he would be kept out of contact work in the spring due to a knee injury.

Blackwell, a New Mexico graduate, suffered a cruciate ligament rupture last season when the Lobos kicked off. It is expected that he will have fully recovered in time for the training camp. Spring training starts on March 2nd.

