[troye-sivan-reveals-he-co-wrote-a-single-of-bts’s-tunes-for-“map-of-the-soul:-7”]

Troye Sivan has thrilled enthusiasts by sharing that he co-wrote just one of the tracks on BTS’s approaching album!

On February 17 KST, BTS unveiled the entire keep track of record for their extremely-expected fourth studio album “Map of the Soul: seven.” A couple several hours later on, Troye Sivan additional to the pleasure by asserting on Twitter that he was one particular of the songwriters driving “Louder Than Bombs,” the 10th track on the impending album.

Posting a photograph of the album artwork, the singer-songwriter wrote, “Very content to have co-published Louder Than Bombs on BTS’s album! Many thanks for obtaining me boyyssssss.”

Quite joyful to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’S album! ? thanks for obtaining me boyyssssss pic.twitter.com/IG1halBs9p — troye (@troyesivan) February 16, 2020

Canadian singer-songwriter Allie X similarly took to Twitter to break the information that she had co-written the track alongside Troye Sivan, Leland, and Bram Inscore.

Swap @LelandOfficial with me @ ing myself ??‍♀️. That is what happens when you copy/paste youngsters. — allie x (@alliex) February 16, 2020

The observe listing for “Map of the Soul: 7” also unveiled that Australian singer Sia will be that includes on a distinctive variation of BTS’s new title keep track of “ON.”

Are you excited to hear BTS’s new tune by Troye Sivan, Leland, Allie X, and Bram Inscore? Share your thoughts under!