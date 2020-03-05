[truck-carrying-‘precious’-rest-room-paper-catches-fireplace-in-brisbane]

There have been scenes of “burning bathroom paper” just after a truck burst into flames on Brisbane’s Gateway Motorway overnight.

The incident transpired about 10pm in Murarrie on the southern aspect of the bridge.

A Queensland Law enforcement spokeswoman explained to information.com.au the B-double truck was carrying bathroom paper, blue significant responsibility wipes and wooden when a “mechanical failure” happened.

Crisis services ended up met with “burning toilet paper”, she explained.

The driver of the truck was unhurt and the scene was cleared by 2am.

“There was really an attention-grabbing gasoline load on this particular auto,” Queensland Fire and Crisis Services spokesman Justin Francis informed ABC Information.

“Toilet paper is really treasured at the minute so we’ve been able to help save half the load on this unique truck.”

He stated half of the automobile was “effectively associated” in fire but multiple crews donning respiratory apparatus extinguished the flames.

Browsing centres all over the country ended up thrown into chaos yesterday as folks panic acquired rolls of rest room paper and wiped the shelves clear as the number of Australian coronavirus instances climbed.

Woolworths limited profits to four packs for every individual, however in a late-evening update, Kleenex company Kimberly-Clark said workers were being “functioning close to the clock” at their South Australian mill to replenish cabinets.

“As you can see we will not be operating out at any time before long,” the enterprise explained on Facebook together with a picture of its very well-stocked warehouse.