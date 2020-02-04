Truck driver hits group of high school runners in Oklahoma; 2 dead

February 4 (UPI) – An Oklahoma man is charged with manslaughter for his small truck crashing into a group of college athletes who killed two and injured several.

Officials said the driver, Max Leroy Townsend, drove his truck to the group Monday in the Oklahoma City suburb. He also hit some carriers, the added authorities.

Rachel Freeman, senior of Moore High School, died on Monday and Yuridia Martinez died on Tuesday after being hospitalized in critical condition.

Kolby Crum, a senior, remains in critical condition, and Joseph White, also a senior, is no longer in critical condition but has remained in the hospital. Shiloh Hutchinson, a junior, was operated on for a broken arm and leg, and Ashton Baza, a sophomore student, was released after being treated for a broken leg and ankle.

Townsend also faces six charges when he leaves the scene of the accident.

“Our hearts are heavy in Moore’s public schools as we work through this tragedy, which is intolerable to understand,” District Supervisor Robert Romines said in a statement. “While members of the Moore High School Cross Country / Track team were running on the sidewalk, six of them were violently hit by a vehicle.

“Please keep our students, co-workers and families in your thoughts and prayers.”

Townsend’s son Cody died the day before in a collision with three vehicles, the police said.