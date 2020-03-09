Truck trailer loaded with lumber stolen from Surrey business enterprise

Surrey RCMP is investigating the theft of a business truck trailer loaded with a container full of $20,000 worthy of of lumber.

The trailer was stolen from a business enterprise in the 10600-block of Timberland Street on March 1 at 4:45 p.m.

Safety footage from the small business demonstrates a suspect completing the theft by hooking the trailer to the taxi of a semi-truck and then driving off the house.

Police say the full value of the stolen products exceeds $60,000.

“The photo top quality we had been able to get hold of is not perfect for producing a direct identification,” mentioned Surrey RCMP Const. Richard Wright. “Our investigators do imagine there are people in the community with further information and we are asking them to appear forward to assistance us progress this investigation.”

Surrey RCMP

Police say additional than 2,700 pieces of West Fraser Mills-labelled lumber were being stolen.

The trailer, which is numbered 234, has a B.C. licence plate D8795P and Canadian Tire mud flaps, though the stolen container is a pale crimson color and is marked “TGCU 503616- / TARE: 3770.”

Any individual with information can get hold of Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Criminal offense Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.