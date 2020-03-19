Trucking industry critical to trying to keep economic system afloat during COVID-19 pandemic

by: Brittney Baird and Julia Palazzo

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 / 03:52 PM CDT / Up-to-date: Mar 18, 2020 / 04:32 PM CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The trucking marketplace could be key to keeping the economy afloat during the covid-19 pandemic.

Truckers are doing work tough to maintain goods flowing whilst in a dire problem as supplies continue to operate small. Motorists are placing in overtime so they can journey across the country and support preserve retailers stocked.

But their major concern is where by can they go to get rest and foodstuff?

There are now much less selections for truckers to consume when they just take a break. Restaurants have authorized for more drive-through and shipping possibilities, but there are nonetheless constrained options for individuals driving a semi-truck. Fuel stations and grocery merchants are hassle-free, but most shelves are vacant.

Irrespective of fearing that their health and fitness is at hazard, they are striving to continue to be good.

“I do sense like that above time you’ll see that just after the first scare, points will get back to ordinary. We’ll have drinking water, we’ll have meals. It’s just a make any difference of time, you know it’s gonna take a several times to get that back again on observe,” discussed Donna England, VP of Safety and Member Solutions, Tennessee Trucking Affiliation.

“Some of the truck stops are telling us that they are creating guaranteed that they’re trying to keep the lounges, restricting the numbers of drivers that are in the lounges and making certain that they are closing the lounges if they want to. They’re also closing all the buffet-design and style meals that is currently being served,” explained England.

The American Trucking Association is contacting on the government to make confident they continue to keep relaxation stops open up and give steering for the wellbeing of motorists, together with attainable tests for COVID-19.

(Photo: WKRN)