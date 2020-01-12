Trudeau attends the University of Alberta for staff, student victims of downed flight PS752

Loading...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told hundreds of people who gathered Sunday at an Edmonton memorial for victims of this week’s air disaster outside Tehran that Canada is united in grief.

“Thank you all for gathering here at this moment of national pain,” Trudeau said during the event at a busy sports center at the University of Alberta.

“We are united in this great country in this time of sorrow.

“All Canadians were deeply saddened to hear that flight 752 of the Ukrainian international airline had crashed. All Canadians were shocked and indignant to hear that it had been shot down by an Iranian rocket.

“This tragedy hit our Iranian-Canadian community and left cities like Edmonton behind. But this was really a Canadian tragedy. All Canadians mourn your loss.”

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed Wednesday and killed 176 passengers and crew on board, including 57 Canadians. The plane was hit by a rocket or rockets launched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the missiles were fired because of “human error.”

The death toll included a number of people on their way to Alberta, most with connections to Edmonton. Initial reports from multiple sources and community members showed that as many as 30 people associated with the Edmonton community died in the crash. So far, CBC News has been able to confirm 15 names of Alberta victims.

Sunday’s memorial service is organized by the University of Alberta in collaboration with the local Iranian-Canadian community and the city of Edmonton.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, David Turpin, president of the University of Alberta and mayor of Edmonton Don Iveson also spoke at the public memorial service.

“The University of Alberta, the city of Edmonton and Canada have once suffered one of their biggest losses,” said Turpin.

“Among the women, men and children on board flight 752 of Ukrainian Airlines were members of our communities. They were our family, they were our students, teachers and alumni. They were our friends and our colleagues.

“Universities across the country have also lost students, teachers and alumni in the tragedy. Canada has lost a huge amount of talented, innovative and entrepreneurial people who would like to make our universities, our cities, our provinces, our country and the world a better place make for everyone. “

All over Canada vigils have been kept to commemorate the victims.

Trudeau, together with Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, will attend the vigil. The prime minister is expected to make comments during the event, according to a press release from the prime minister’s cabinet.

The two-hour service is held in the main gym of the Saville Community Sports Center, 11610 65th Avenue.

Doors open at 2 p.m. MT and the service starts at 3 p.m. MT

CBC News offers live coverage of the event from 3 p.m. MT

The Edmonton service is one of many being held in Canada this weekend.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was one of hundreds of people who today attended a vigil at the University of Toronto to recall six students who died in the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran. An emotional Freeland, with a Ukrainian background, declared the loss of lives for the whole of Canada as a loss.

“Nothing will ever replace these brilliant lives that have been shortened,” Freeland said. “We will always bear these scars. Now, however, it is time that we all come together in our loss.”

Iranian community leaders also hold a meeting on Sunday in Toronto. Organizers call on supporters to condemn the shooting of the aircraft and to ask for justice.

Vigils are also planned for Winnipeg and Calgary. The University of Calgary will also hold a memorial on Sunday afternoon. It is expected that Alberta’s Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides and the university’s chancellor will speak, as will supervisors and friends of the victims.

Nearly 1,000 people packed in a Halifax auditorium on Saturday to honor the victims from Nova Scotia.

“Today is the day of sorrow, for losing our beloved, for missing them, for not seeing, for not hearing their voice, not seeing their smile,” said Alireza Nafarieh, president of the Iranian Cultural Association of Nova Scotia, during the wake.

Even in small, northern communities, many share connections with crash victims in Iran.

A small group of people gathered on Saturday at Iqaluit’s Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum for a candlelight vigil. In the small Iranian community of Yellowknife, many were only one or two degrees apart from the victims of the crash.

“It was another [piece of] terrible news in a series of terrible news from the region,” said Ramin Mostmand, an Iranian-Canadian who lives in Yellowknife. “This news really takes a toll on everyone.”