Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will now be pressed to ensure his commitment to do more to protect older people in long-term care homes, most severely affected by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau promised earlier this week that the federal government would provide funding to raise wages earned by important workers in nursing nurses earning less than $ 2,500 a month.

That promise was the subject of discussion during a conference call with early ministers on Thursday.

No details of the plea are forthcoming, except for a brief summary of the discussion issued by the Prime Minister’s Office which said the first ministers “agreed on the urgent need to ensure that long-term care facilities had the resources they need to protect the health and well-being of their residents and workers. “

As salaries paid to workers in long-term care homes fall under provincial jurisdiction, Trudeau is clear on what the federal government should do in working with provinces.

Arts Minister Deb Schulte told CBC News late Thursday that the federal government would boost transfer payments across provinces and territories, to allow them to raise wages. He did not say how much money Ottawa was preparing to ante up.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tried to undermine Donald Trump, warning that Canada is still far from ready to agree to relax travel restrictions along its border with the United States.

Trudeau said he discussed the issue with the president of the United States during a videoconference with fellow G7 leaders, and the two agreed, given the unique relationship between the two countries, that they would continue to take different measures. in directing bilateral travel to each other from those they use in the rest of the world.

That does not mean, that a decision to relax on the road trip is imminent, he added.

“The work we continue to do to keep our people safe, while keeping everything organized, is not the same as our approach to other countries around the world. There is recognition that as we move forward, there will be special thought given to this relationship, “Trudeau said.

“But at the same time, we know there’s a significant amount of time left before we talk about loosening such restrictions.”

Trump, who has often made it clear that he is in a hurry to get the American economy back on its feet, seemed to suggest Wednesday that his impatience could extend to the northern border – a shift in the usual balance of anxieties with a tendency to define Canada-US relations.

President Donald Trump and some of his officials are arguing over a larger theory that the new coronavirus has been set in the world by a Chinese lab that released it. Without the weight of evidence, they are trying to blame China for the disease and death from COVID-19 in the United States.

“A lot more, we hear the story,” Trump said. State Secretary Mike Pompeo added, “The only fact that we don’t know the answers – that China has not shared the answers – I think is very, very telling.”

A scientific consensus is still emerging. But experts say the new coronavirus’ genome analysis suggests the possibility of it being engineered by humans, as some conspiracy theories suggest.

It is also unlikely that the virus had emerged from a neglected laboratory in China, they said. “I’ll put it on a list of 1,000 different scenarios,” says Nathan Grubaugh of Yale University, who studies microbial disease epidemiology.

Scientists say the virus naturally occurs in bats. They said the leading hypothesis was that human infections originated in a livestock market in Wuhan, China, possibly from an animal that got the virus from a bat.

Even so, Pompeo and others point fingers at an institution run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and do groundbreaking research that tracks the likely origin of the SARS virus, finding new bat viruses and discovering how they can jump to the people.

The British government has announced that a national lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus will remain in place for at least three more weeks, as health officials say the UK’s corpavirus outbreak – one at worst in Europe – its climax is near.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that “any change in our social travel measures today would be at risk of a huge increase in the spread of the virus.”

The lockdown has taken place since March 23. Schools, pubs, restaurants and most shops are closed, and most people are allowed to leave the house only for essential work or exercise.

Medical officials say the uprising in the U.K. has reached its climax but is too early to loosen restrictions in daily life.

Chief Scientific Officer Patrick Vallance said that while transmission of the virus was dramatically reduced, “we run the risk of a second peak” if the lock was released today.

As of Thursday, 13,729 people had died in hospitals in the U.K. after testing positive for coronavirus, an increase of 861 from the day before. That number still does not reduce the actual pandemic volume because these figures do not include hundreds, and possibly thousands, of virus-related deaths in nursing homes and other settings.

Chris McKhool still has questions about how the federal government can support Canadian artists in the latest update to the COVID-19 emergency benefits program – but for now he’s trying to stay focused on music.

The violinist in the Sultans of String, a three-time Juno-nominated author, has spent the past few weeks in a position wondering if he is accepting live streaming payment spots that pay one hundred bucks may qualify with him from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

He got a somewhat clearer response Wednesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expanded the CERB’s reach to include support for people still working, but earns $ 1,000 or less each month, meaning that McKhool could start accepting gigs with confidence.

“I can still be an artist because of it, this is how I feel,” McKhool said.

“It’s a huge burden that has been lifted on me, that I don’t have to worry about whether I can do it or not.”

But he is still unclear on the details of the payment, including whether the Canada Revenue Agency can deduct more of his earnings than is expected in the future. Similar questions echo across Facebook groups dedicated to musicians and others in the creative community.

If nature is at its brightest this year, it needs to be hidden from sight.

The parks and woodlands in Belgium, like most of Europe, are a distraction of color and smell in the springtime, many of which draw a very dense crowd during a pandemic.

So some are closed, or parking areas are off limits and non-locals are prohibited from visiting. Many tourists are repatriated and some will also be charged if they do not receive a response.

The extraordinary steps were felt deep down as the bluebells bloomed in the Hallerbos forest, about 15 kilometers (10 miles) south of Brussels. In a good year, up to 100,000 tourists were surprised by its wide purple carpet under beech trees.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Halle mayor Marc Snoeck told the Associated Press. “It’s against anything we normally do.”

During the annual April Bluebell Festival, crowds at the end of the day or sunny days are so huge that social travel will be impossible along the walking paths. During their three-week stretch of blossom, the bluebells attract tourists from as far as China and the United States.

