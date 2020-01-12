Trudeau outlines ‘first steps’ on the long road to justice for UIA Flight PS752 victims

Loading...

The Iranian government’s recognition that its own forces have shot down flight PS752 was “an important step,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday, but it was also a “first step.” The prime minister also stated that “many more steps” must be taken, which “must” be taken.

This is the cautious answer. While there can be no doubt that Iranian actions directly caused the deaths of 176 people, including 57 Canadians, the duties of mourning for the lost and achieving justice on their behalf are far from complete.

The weight of responsibility will have to be borne for months and years.

Trudeau put down his expectations for Iran. A full and complete investigation “must” be conducted. “Full clarity” is needed. Families ‘deserve’ closure. It is “absolutely necessary” that Canada participate in the investigation and Canadian officials “expect” the full cooperation of the Iranian authorities. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had responded with a “commitment to work together.”

The prime minister has been cautious since Tuesday not to be ahead of himself and the facts, and again on Saturday he was unwilling to publicly inform about possible consequences if Iran is somehow less than fully cooperative and upcoming.

“I think there will be many discussions and reflections on the consequences in the coming days and weeks,” he said. “We are currently focusing on what families need most and that is answers and access, and that is what all our efforts are focused on.”

The greatest natural benefits of Trudeau as a politician are his lifelong connection with the Canadian public and his own tendency to make contact, so it seems obvious that he would focus on the personal needs of those directly affected by it. He spent much of Friday with grieving families and made it a point to pass on their feelings and desires in his prepared comments on Saturday.

“They are injured, angry and grieving,” Trudeau said. “They want answers. They want justice.”

A confirmation of his own feelings was tacit, and perhaps correct, subordinated to those who suffered directly. The Prime Minister’s tone was grim this week and his words were heavy, but only at the request of a reporter did Trudeau acknowledge that he was “furious” and “furious.”

But focusing on the needs of those most directly affected is also an important guide for a Canadian government that is being held responsible for doing everything in its power to achieve accountability and justice. It may be emotionally satisfying to quickly threaten the Iranian regime, but words and actions are only really useful if they promote the cause of justice for those who have died and those who are left behind.

Again asked to explain exactly what sequence of events could have led to this week’s disaster – the provocative question of whether the targeted assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the United States played a role in this tragedy – Trudeau refused to speculate again .

Obama’s echoes after MH17 decline

He suspected that “it is in times of tension like this that tragedies such as this crash can happen, causing a great loss of innocent life” – an echo from back then-US. The words of President Barack Obama after the downing of MH17 in 2014. But he also noted that “the reality is that there have been considerable tensions in that region for a long time.”

What the example of MH17 – the flight of Malaysian Airlines that was shot down over Ukraine by a Russian rocket – is that it can take years before full justice is achieved. Five years after that disaster, the Netherlands and its international partners continue the business and Russia has not acknowledged responsibility.

In the case of the Iranian flight shot down by US troops in 1988, it took eight years for a compensation to be agreed and delivered. The real details of what happened were slowly revealed.

Iran’s admission on Friday evening – perhaps forced by overwhelming evidence of a rocket attack, including video footage – may suggest a faster solution, at least at the level of official accountability and restitution. But there is still much to be seen and nothing can be taken for granted.

Vigils have been kept throughout Canada, including in Ottawa, to commemorate the dead aboard flight PS752. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

During a memorial for MH17 last July, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who asked Trudeau this week for advice, offered words that may now apply.

“Our hearts are crying out for a quick solution, while our heads are telling us to be careful,” he said. “Because the road to justice requires determination and unity. It requires self-control and self-control.”

Trudeau seems to implicitly acknowledge the task ahead of him when he says that this country “will not rest” until it “receives the responsibility, justice and closure that families deserve.”

Even if the wound is being treated, the Iranian regime itself should understand that scars last a lifetime – just a few days ago, President Rouhani reminded Americans of what they had done 31 years ago.

In the coming days, no matter how long it takes, mourning and diplomacy and the search for answers will involve. The disaster will linger as a trauma for Canada and Canadians.

And PS752 – its tragedy, its causes and its ramifications – will loom for many years to come and become a scar in the history of the world.