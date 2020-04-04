Trudeau says Canada will not take revenge on banks importing goods from the United States

(TORONTO) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that Canada will not bring retaliation or retribution against the United States after the Trump administration announced it would ban the release of some of the N95’s defenses.

Trudeau said he would talk to President Trump in the coming days. He said his officers are in open dialogue with US officials. Trump announced late Friday that he would ban the release of some N95 protection dealers to ensure they are located in the United States.

The prime minister said he would tell Trump that the two countries are closely aligned in ways that would harm both countries if a difficult sentence is cut.

“We’re not just taking revenge measures or taking appropriate steps,” Trudeau said.

“We know it is in all our countries the need for cooperation.”

The Prime Minister oversaw the shipping and testing of the Americans and said that the N95 cargoes originated from Canada. Also, Canadian nurses crossed the bridge in Windsor to work in the Detroit medical system daily.

He noted that health care workers rely on spot in Canada.

The 3M manufacturer says there are major humanitarian impacts of stopping the N95 psychiatric treatment for healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America, where 3M is a critical asset for consumers.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford says he can’t stress how frustrated he is in Trump’s decision and that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hasn’t lost his temper at Trump’s decision.

“It reminds me of what happened in 1939 and 1940 when Canada was in a war against apartheid – the United States celebrated its first two or three years and actually initially refused to supply goods to Canada and England. leading the fight at the time, ”Kenney said.

Canada has more than 12,924 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 214 deaths. Twenty-two of those deaths are related to a single foster home in Ontario. Canada conducted more than 309,000 tests.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.