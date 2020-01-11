Trudeau says Iran must take “full responsibility” after admitting that its rockets have shot down PS752

Loading...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that he told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Tehran should take full responsibility for bringing down the Ukrainian flight PS752 and killing all 176 passengers and crew on board, including 57 Canadians.

Trudeau said he is both “furious” and “furious” about the incident and expects full cooperation from the Iranian authorities in investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

“We need complete clarity about how such a horrible tragedy could have occurred,” Trudeau said at a press conference on Saturday. “Families seek justice and accountability and deserve a close.”

The plane crashed on Wednesday after being hit by rockets launched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. It crashed just minutes after it left Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, and just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases with US and Canadian troops in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

Rouhani said on Saturday that an investigation by the Iranian army showed that the missiles were fired because of “human errors.”

A military statement from state media said the aircraft was mistaken for a “hostile target” after claiming it had targeted a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guards of Iran.

The statement by the Iranian government marked an important turnaround with regard to the Iranians. Just two days earlier, an official from the country’s Civil Aviation Organization was quoted as saying it was “impossible” for a rocket to hit the Ukrainian plane, in response to a press conference in which Trudeau said intelligence reported that the plane had been shot by a Iranian rocket.

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.

My thoughts and prayers go to all grieving families. I offer my sincere condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm

– @ HassanRouhani

Admission good first step, says Trudeau

Trudeau said Iran’s admission was an important step in providing answers for families, but more needs to be done.

“I have reiterated to President Rouhani that it is imperative that Canada participate in this investigation,” Trudeau said. “We expect full cooperation from the Iranian authorities.”

Trudeau was accompanied by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and called for a thorough investigation of the causes.

“We expect Iran to bring those responsible to justice, bring the bodies back, pay compensation and issue an official apology,” Zelensky said in a tweet. “The investigation must be complete, open and continue without delays or obstacles.”

Trudeau said that Rouhani promised further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the plane crash.

“His response to me was a commitment to work together, close the victims, de-escalate tensions in the region and continue this dialogue,” Trudeau said.

Note: Trudeau’s statement Saturday after the admission of Tehran shot the plane down

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference in Ottawa on Saturday and said that Iran must take “full responsibility” and that a full and complete investigation must be conducted. 06:12

The phone call marks what appears to be the first time Canadian and Iranian government leaders have spoken in years, and underlines the seriousness of the diplomatic crisis that has arisen in the days since the UIA flight PS752 went down.

Canada and Iran entered into diplomatic ties in 2012 when the then Prime Minister Stephen Harper expelled all Iranian diplomats from the country.

Four conservative MPs – Erin O’Toole, James Bezan, Pierre Paul-Hus and Todd Doherty – set different demands on the government, including the mention of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran as a terrorist organization, which demanded full compensation for the victims and new ones sanctions against Iranian officials under the Magnitsky Act.

“The fact that 57 Canadians lost their lives due to an Iranian rocket requires action from the Trudeau Liberals,” the statement said. “The status quo is unacceptable.”

Visa for Canadian officials

Trudeau said he is somewhat encouraged by the first signs of Iranian cooperation to give Canadian officials access to the country.

Iran has approved visas for three members of the Rapid Deployment Team of Canada, said Trudeau, who is expected to arrive in Iran at 4 p.m. ET Saturday to provide consular support to Canadians whose family members died during the flight.

Seven other consular officials and two researchers from the Transport Safety Board are currently in Ankara, Turkey, and are waiting for visas.

Trudeau said he expects more visas to be issued in the coming days.

Immigration minister Marco Mendocino said his department has set up a hotline that family members can call to help with visa issues.

In response to the tragedy of Ukrainian International Airlines, @CitImmCanada takes special measures for the families of the victims of flight 752. Starting today, families can call 1-833-864-2831 to address immigration problems caused by the tragedy.

– @ marcomendicino

Regional tensions

Roland Paris, professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa, said that the “careful and methodical” approach of the Trudeau government in the days after the crash is bearing fruit.

“Perhaps Iran was not immediately attacked for a cover-up and it gave the Iranian government some room to do what was for them, I am sure, a difficult decision,” said Paris.

By admitting his role in the incident, Paris said, the Iranian government opened the door to public anger in the country.

In fact, protesters went to the streets of Tehran today to demand that officials involved in the rocket attack be brought to justice.