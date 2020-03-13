Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregory, tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregory Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus after presenting similar flu-like symptoms.

“He is feeling well and he is taking all recommended precautions and his symptoms are still mild,” a spokesman for Trudeau said in a statement, adding that the prime minister is “in good health without symptoms.” Trudeau will quarantine himself for two weeks and work from home.

“Despite the awkward symptoms of the virus, I will be back soon,” said Grégoire Trudeau in a separate statement. “Quarantining your home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who could go through this and those with more serious health problems.”

Grégoire Trudeau began to develop mild symptoms after a recent visit to London, where he gave a speech.

Conservative Canadian party leader Andrew Scheer wished Grégoire Trudeau a speedy recovery on social media. “I’m sorry to hear that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was diagnosed with COVID-19. Jill and I wish her a speedy recovery. We are thinking of her and her family in this difficult time, “she tweeted.

His isolation from Trudeau led to the cancellation of the Prime Minister’s meeting between the Prime Minister and the provincial Prime Ministers.

Earlier this week, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan and Mary Ng, minister of small business, export promotion and international trade, self-evaluated while awaiting their own coronavirus test results.

Canada has confirmed 140 cases of fatal illness in Wuhan, China.