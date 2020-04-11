“True helpless”: farmers hit by coronavirus pandemic

President Trump hopes to speed up aid to the country’s farmers on Friday, and farmers say it cannot come fast enough. Pennsylvania dairy farmers are pouring milk into drains due to depleted demand from closed restaurants and schools, but are forced to wait in a helpless manner as crops rot in the fields. Some people are there.

At Kerncarpenters Farm, Homestead, Florida, farmers choose some pallets, but the rest dies.

“I’m just a small farm compared to some farmers, and I probably leave 60,000 to 70,000 boxes in the field.

About 80% of tomatoes grown in Florida go to the food service industry. However, as restaurants shrank significantly and hotels, cruise ships, and even schools were closed, demand evaporated when fields were full of agricultural produce.

“We don’t have enough customers for all the tomatoes, beans, squash and everything just grown in Homestead, we’re all struggling,” said Carpenter.

The burden on the agricultural economy also puts costs on work. Tony Di Mare’s packing operation has already laid off 200 workers because there was no demand. “The best way to explain the situation we’re in is really helpless because you don’t know what to do,” said Dimare.

“The clock is ticking time,” he added. “And every passing day is another box of tomatoes left in the field to rot.”

For Carpenter, a third-generation farmer, viruses are more than just a business threat. That is his way of life.

“I think you’ve seen it all,” he said. “But I don’t think anyone has seen this before.”

