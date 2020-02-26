true-madrid-vs-guy-metropolis-commentary:-reside-champions-league-coverage-as-guardiola-and-co-choose-on-spanish-giants

Leading League champions Manchester Metropolis are in the Spanish funds this 7 days as they acquire on True Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

Town head to the Bernabeu for the first leg of their blockbuster tie with the match having taken on included emphasis in the wake of their looming two-year ban from the competition for breaching Fiscal Reasonable Play principles.

It implies the upcoming handful of months is substantial for Pep Guardiola and co as they attempt to assert Europe’s leading trophy.

AFP or licensors Pep Guardiola’s Person Town just take on Authentic Madrid in the Champions League Spherical of 16

City topped Team C with simplicity but Real’s struggles in Group A has established up this glamour match-up in the first round of the knockout phase.

Authentic, who are second in LaLiga having misplaced to Levante on Saturday, have gained the Champions League in 4 of the final six seasons.

These two previous satisfied in the semi-finals of the 2015/16 event with Serious profitable the two-legged tie one- soon after an have goal by Fernando. True went on to conquer Atletico Madrid in the ultimate.

Town, who deal with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last on Sunday, know the Premier League title is now long gone and will be eager to crack their Champions League duck this season.

They received at Leicester very last time out and are undefeated in Europe this time period.

Simon Jordan clarifies why he’s delighted to see Male Town punished by UEFA

Real Madrid vs Guy Metropolis: How to listen

The Round of 16 1st-leg will get less than way at 8pm on Wednesday, February 26.

Full protection from the Bernabeu will be are living on talkSPORT, with our coverage starting up at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft will bring you all the build-up just before handing around to Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce for the are living action.

To tune in, just click listed here for the reside stream or click the radio player under.

You can also listen as a result of the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For more information about how to hear Are living on talkSPORT click in this article.

Genuine Madrid vs Male City: What has been claimed?

Pep Guardiola is aware of a gulf in calibre continues to be concerning his facet and Actual Madrid irrespective of the strides Town have taken in the latest decades.

“I performed numerous times against them as a player and a manager and I constantly experienced an incredible admiration for the heritage of this club,” Guardiola stated.

“I know how hard it is versus the excellent of their gamers.

“I do not know how lots of finals they have played in or how lots of occasions they have lifted (the trophy). For us, it’s possible Claudio (Bravo, with Barcelona) has won the Champions League but usually we do not have any gamers who have gained this opposition.

“But we have the want to be ourselves. We can acquire, we can shed but we must consider to be ourselves in these 180 minutes we have to encounter True Madrid.

“For us there is an exhilaration. We try to do our greatest, recognizing we perform in opposition to the king of this competitiveness.”

AFP or licensors Gentleman Town star Raheem Sterling should really be in good shape to experience Actual Madrid

Authentic Madrid vs Person Town: Team news

Genuine Madrid are missing Eden Hazard once again.

The ex-Chelsea star limped off in their defeat to Levante at the weekend and could be out for the relaxation of the season.

Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic are by now sidelined, although Mariano Diaz faces a race to be suit.

Raheem Sterling is back again in contention for Metropolis.

The England ahead is fit yet again just after a few weeks out with a hamstring harm but the match will come too quickly for Leroy Sane irrespective of continuing development in his restoration from a extensive-term knee issue.

Veteran playmaker David Silva could also return after lacking Saturday’s win at Leicester with a slight knee issue.