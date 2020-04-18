True Story After Netflix Sergio Story

In a world of difficult diplomatic missions, Sergio Vieira de Mello has almost come to the forefront of popular culture even though some have used the right words. A bizarre journalist described Vieira de Mello, the UN chief who represents the United Nations as a “cross between James Bond and Bobby Kennedy.”

Vieira de Mello is the subject of Sergio, a new biopic directed by Greg Barker. The film, which debuted at Sundance in January and premiered on Netflix on April 17, follows Vieira de Mello, played by Wagner Moura (Narcos), from East Timor to Baghdad as he attempts to carry out the Assembly work And the United Nations, in Iraq, stopped. to some extent an American attempt to control the organization’s energy. Equipped with these heavyweights, Vieira de Mello meets and falls in love with Carolina Larriera (Ana de Armas), a junior Argentine-Italian U.N.

Throughout the film, Barker paints a portrait of Vieira de Mello in terms of Bond / Kennedy characterization, a difficult task even for Moura’s genius. But in terms of the actual work of a diplomat, and the respect of those who know him, it would be difficult to blame the filmmaker with the close-up portrait.

Here is the real life story after the movie Sergio:

Who is Sergio Vieira de Mello?

Prior to serving as Chief Human Rights Commissioner, Sergio Vieira de Mello spent most of his life in the U.N., holding positions from Bangladesh, Sudan to Lebanon and Kosovo. He is respected by his international colleagues, even if they are not always eye-to-eye. “Celebrity” is a term used by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. “Just know that he’s someone who can order a room.”

But Vieira de Mello was nothing more than a masterpiece – he gained fame from his achievements. He helped lead the settlement in the 1980s that led to the return of tens of thousands of Vietnamese refugees. In the early 90s, it helped bring back more than 300,000 Cambodian refugees. During the Sarajevo occupation, he resolved the crisis that broke out between Bosnia and Serbs, and sought to facilitate the renewal of natural gas supplies to put homes in the city at the end of winter. In East Timor in South East Asia, he was the Managing Director of the United Nations Climate Change Commission, holding the post of deputy governor from 1999 to 2002.

Who is Carolina Larriera?

Carolina Larriera is a young Argentine-Italian worker U.N. when she met Vieira de Mello when they were all standing in East Timor. Vieira de Mello was married at the time, although his sons grew up (unlike in the film) and he decided to start a new life with Larriera. She accompanied him on his way to Iraq, working as an economist. Larriera was in her office at the Canal Hotel when a car bomb that killed Vieira de Mello exploded outside, though she escaped the building with no injuries. In 2013, 10 years after Vieira de Mello’s death, she wrote a disk in her memory, which she complained of as what she described as an inaccurate search after the attack. “Instead,” Larriera says, “the scene of the incident is buried under statues and memorial speeches.”

The website under the name Larreira refers to Vieira de Mello as “a woman of civil society” and lists in her achievements the winner of the 2005 Women’s Human Rights Prize by the Brazilian Parliament the country of Brazil. According to the website, she currently works in Brazil and Argentina on “human rights, public policy, and leadership issues.”

What happened in East Timor?

East Timorese, the former Portuguese colony, invaded neighboring Indonesia in 1975. As many as 200,000 East Timorese died during the colonial period for many years. After the resignation of Indonesian President Suharto in 1998, the U.N. it dominated the 1999 referendum in which most East Timorese voters voted for independence. More clashes followed, as Indonesian-backed trade unions launched a week-long terror campaign that killed tens of thousands of people before the arrival of the Australian-led peacekeeping force.

Vieira de Mello was involved in the crisis as the U.N. Transformational Leader, presiding over the region until 2002. Under his leadership, the U.N. to build political and constitutional systems of a functioning nation. In May 2002, Xanana Gusmão, the former Indonesian opposition leader, was elected as the new president, now Timor-Leste.

What did the US do in Iraq in 2003?

The invasion of Iraq came in 2003 without the permission of the United Nations Security Council, but in May, after the fall of Saddam Hussein’s government, the House passed a resolution 1483, which issued a “lawful return” to the invasion. , while giving to the UN’s Samantha Power, who served as the US ambassador to the UN under the Obama administration. In this case the U.S. soon. she sent the then United Nations High Commissioner, Vieira de Mello, to appoint him within four months as Iraq’s Special Representative.

Vieira de Mello and his team set up shop in Baghdad’s Canal Hotel, and U.N. official. began addressing a number of prominent Iraqis, including the leader of the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who refused to speak to the group’s leaders. He sought to influence Paul Bremer, the leader of the Coalition for Environmental Affairs, with his request that he address a plan to elect and limit the dumping of members of his Baath party to senior officials, rather than suspend his civilian job. Iraq.

On August 19, 2003, terrorists operating under the directives of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the leader of Al Qaeda in Iraq, detonated a car bomb outside the Canal Hotel and destroyed a car. part of the building and then demolished Vieira de Mello inside. The rescue attempt was destroyed by inadequate equipment, and in the following hours, he was still captured, Vieira de Mello, one of the nearly two dozen people affected by the attack.

What happened to the team to Iraq?

Following the bombing, then-U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan pledged to continue the work in Iraq, explaining to the victims, “What we are following is to ensure that their deaths are not over.” But weeks later, a bomb threat forced the United States to withdraw from Iraq completely.

How is Sergio Vieira de Mello remembered?

At a Vieira de Mello commemoration ceremony in Rio De Janeiro, Annan said the diplomat “had joined the Pantheon of heroes that the United Nations did not want.” President Timus Leste said, “The people of East Timor have lost a special friend. His death is a great loss to humanity, to all the activists throughout the world.

In 2008, Samantha Power published the biography of Vieira de Mello, Looking for a flame. The book serves as the basis for the HBO script, Sergio, And was directed by Barker. About his decision to recall Vieira de Mello ten years ago in a new movie, Barker said he felt there was still much left to tell. The director said in a statement to Netflix. “I can’t find Sergio’s story in my head.”

Write to Alejandro de la Garza at alejandro.delagarza@time.com.

