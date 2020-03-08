Although usually portrayed as a quasi-Robin Hood script, Justin Kurzel relies on Ned Kelly’s story centers on a title character associated with the doomed fate. Similar to the Peter Carey Booker Award winning book – on which this film is based – the full story is framed because of the extended letter that the eponymous Kelly writes in the closing movements of the film.

Written from this point in time, it’s no surprise that Kelly views her life as default; or at least, that every event was leading him to the police shooting that is being held in public awareness. At the end of the film’s book with the same encounter of a singular rider approaching the outback, Kurzel emphasizes the butterfly effect of which Kelly himself feels a product.

Unlike most sympathetic Heath Ledger, Ned Kelly (2003), the true story of the Kelly Gang is violent, visceral and completely glossy. This real-life movement is not portrayed as a cheerful warrior of the class, but as a man who has fallen under the weight of English oppression and the pressure of fate.

Kurzel’s portrayal of Macbeth (2015) was a lively and brutal affair and there is more than a touch of Shakespeare to his last. Harry Power (a stellar cameo extended by Russell Crowe) is the demonic Falstof to the reign of Kelly, Prince Hal, but the film slowly sinks into Greek tragedy.

In the titular role, Mackay is making an impact. Beginning with his economic portrayal of Kelly, he brings calm and muscular intensity to the smallest of actions. Whether it’s an interrogative view or its general rigidity, Mackay creates a perennial character on the edge and slips beneath the surface. In the closing film, however, he is able to let it take over. Mackay’s brutal intensity, brutal intensity is both compelling and disturbing, transforming Kelly into a dark messiah.

Kurzel’s visual flair fills every frame of the film’s two-hour duration. Kelly was born and raised in the barren wasteland; an area full of dead, dead trees. When caught under the wing of Harry Power, it passes through a deep, enchanting landscape. Instead of sweat, the romantic Australia we see, says Luhrman’s Baz, well, Australia (2008), this is a fierce, wild and circumstantial land.

Bouncing from one vignette to another, the film feels like a skinny fairy (or maybe Grimm). And while there are some excellent support shifts (Nicholas Hoult fully embracing Constable Fitzpatrick, for example), the overall effect can be messy. Kurzel has obviously a lot to say – from a critique of systemic oppression to a questioning of masculinity – but his attention is sometimes lacking. Despite some admirable elements, it is a story that lacks a golden thread to lace all these fierce faces together.