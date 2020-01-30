Truist Branch Conversions Delayed | PYMNTS.com

divide

With a “merger at eye level” leading to the founding of Truist Financial Corporation earlier last month, the financial services company reported fourth-quarter results that reflected the “legacy” of BB&T prior to the merger, BB&T and SunTrust as of Completion date of the merger reflect forward. The merger was completed on December 6, according to the fourth quarter earnings announcement.

Truist Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly King said on Thursday (January 30) at an analyst meeting that the Truist brand, color and logo had been successfully launched. However, he noted that the switchover was delayed, partly due to the agreement with regulators and partly because the company wanted to ensure that a digital value proposition was in place.

The company is still very confident about the net cost savings of $ 1.6 billion. By 2022, these savings are expected to be achieved, and it “just took a little longer to do this and that is correct. He also noted that almost all customers will not notice any changes to their account numbers. He also found that the pre-tax merger-related restructuring cost was $ 223 million. And King found that the security loss from restructuring the balance sheet was $ 116 million.

The company also has some expenses, King said that from an accounting perspective, they are not considered to be technically related to the merger, but additional operating costs that have future benefits that are not part of the current run rate. The company had interest-free deposits of approximately $ 92 billion and deposits totaling approximately $ 335 billion.

Looking at the overall market, King said he had consulted with the market and the company’s regional presidents, and said the prospects were pretty good. “CEOs are confident in their business,” he said, but noted that they were concerned about macro issues such as the trade war, the corona virus, and Iran. The executive also pointed out that the economy will recover in more than ten years.

And although the company does not expect a recession in the short term, he acknowledged that this is a “nervous period” with the economy. King noted, however, that this is one of the reasons why Truist remains strong in terms of capital and liquidity if these existential factors disrupt ongoing business.

Truist Financial Corporation’s fourth quarter earnings were above expectations, while sales of $ 3.63 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $ 1.12 were slightly below expectations. By contrast, analysts had expected fourth quarter sales of $ 3.69 billion and earnings per share of $ 1.03.

