Trump accusation: Democrats argue for ‘common sense’, Republicans say ‘voters should choose’

Closing arguments in US President Donald Trump’s dismissal procedure received just as much for history on Monday as any attempt to cast votes, a last chance to influence public opinion and to set the record for his expected acquittal in Republican-led Senate.

The democratic prosecutors of the house draw on history, the founders and common sense to encourage senators – and Americans – to see that Trump’s actions are not isolated, but part of a pattern of behavior that enables him to be uncontrolled to ‘cheat’ the 2020 elections.

“What messages does that send?” Asked Hakeem Jeffries from New York. He begged senators to realize that without a convicted vote, the senate “will allow the misconduct of the president.”

The president’s defense against the “fast-track” deposition case against Trump was flawed and hurried, nothing less than an attempt to undo the 2016 elections and try to shape the following.

All that remains while the Senate prepares to acquit Trump on charges of abusing power and impeding Congress is up to the Americans to decide now, and in the November elections, when the third trial Presidential accusation in the history of the nation begins to end.

“Leave it up to voters to choose,” said White House counsel, Pat Cipollone.

Senators acknowledge that House Democratic managers have essentially proven their case, that Trump has abused power and impeded Congress by using US military aid to induce Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden in the 2020 elections to thwart.

But important Republicans have decided that the President’s actions against Ukraine do not lead to the level of intangible violations that justify the dramatic political upheaval of conviction and dismissal. His acquittal in Wednesday’s vote is almost certain.

Congressman Jason Crow from Colorado speaks on Monday during closing conflicts in the charges against President Donald Trump in the Senate in the Capitol in Washington. (Senate television via AP)

House managers opened with a plea by first-year congressman Jason Crow from Colorado, who told the room: “We cannot and must not leave our common sense at the door.”

“That’s what guilty people do”

The former Army Ranger called on the founders and even Republican Barry Goldwater from the impeachment procedure of the Nixon era: “In America no one is above the law, even that elected president of the United States. I would say – especially those elected President of the United States. “

Congresswoman Val Demings from Florida, a former police chief, argued that the president is not acting like someone who is innocent. She warned that he will try again to “cheat” before 2020.

“Innocent people do not try to hide every document and witness, especially those who would protect them,” she told the senators. “That’s what guilty people do.”

Prior to the final arguments of his own lawyers, the president himself registered his views on Twitter, where he regarded the whole case as a “hoax”, as he often does.

The Senate procedures are set against a major political backlog, as voters in Iowa choose presidential democratic primary candidates in early voting on Monday and Trump is ready Tuesday to deliver his State of the Union speech in his own victory round for Congress.

No witnesses, no Bolton

The trial went on for nearly two weeks and last Friday reached a decisive moment when senators voted against summoning witnesses and documents. Key Republicans said they had heard enough. It will be the first trial in the more than 200-year history of the country without witnesses.

Even new revelations from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, whose forthcoming book reveals his first story about the fact that Trump had ordered the investigations, did not make it clear to senators that more testimony was needed.

Bolton said he would appear if he was summoned, but GOP senators said the House should have issued the summons and the Senate refused to extend the proceedings.

Prosecutors relied on a 28,000-page report drawn up over three months of proceedings in the Democratically Controlled House, including the public and private testimonies of 17 witnesses, many current and former ambassadors, and national security officials who were close to the Ukrainian transactions.