Trump accusation: Democrats hope relentless barrage of evidence and rhetoric awaken hunger for more witnesses

While US President Donald Trump’s accusation process is entering his fourth day in the US Senate, endurance is declining.

Interest has fallen among viewers at home – from around 11 million viewers to just under nine million, or about 7 percent of those expected to vote in the November 2020 elections.

In the Senate halls, the press corps becomes restless, is still haunting all media availability but privately cursing the long hours they have spent dealing with a process that each lasted more than nine hours in the last three days.

On the senate floor, while some senators like to browse massive folders of supporting documentation, emphasize relevant sections, others lanky, yawn or slip into and out of the room, where strict rules dictate that they are only allowed to consume milk or water.

Democrats hope they can maintain the punitive pace for at least another day as they complete their case against the president on Friday and put a final push to convince the Senate and the American people that Trump’s attempt to pressurize Ukraine into a political investigating a rival was a brutal abuse of power to give him an advantage in the 2020 elections.

Hour 23 of surplus deposition arguments. For those who follow at home: drinking game – every time House Dems says “drug deal” or “gets over it” … drink a shot of milk!

– @ tedcruz

“It is an unprecedented betrayal of the national interest,” said Jerrold Nadler, one of the seven democratic legislators or so-called managers, who prosecuted the case on Thursday.

“It is a shocking corruption of the electoral process. And it is undoubtedly a crime against the constitution, which – demandingly – justifies dismissal.”

VIEW | Jerrold Nadler argues for abuse of power:

Jerrold Nadler accuses US President Donald Trump of trying to “squeeze his political opponents” by seeking information about Joe and Hunter BIden during the process of deposition in the US Senate. 00:58

“Effective use of the house permit”

Last year, Democrats used video clips of testimonies from House accusations and Trump’s own statements to systematically weave some kind of director’s commentary, with a now familiar story: Trump’s $ 400 million deduction to military aid and a White House meeting as a means to pressurize Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter and revive a violated theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had involved in the 2016 American elections.

“This is actually a very effective use of the evidence from the House, because it processes the moments that constitute evidence for the Democrats,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, an expert in political communication at the University of Pennsylvania, who runs FactCheck.org.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, is one of the many lawyers who represent the president in the Senate process. (Brochure Template / U.S. Senate TV / Reuters)

And although many of the testimonies were known to everyone who paid attention during the hearings at the House, several senators from both sides of the aisle admitted that they heard about it for the first time.

“This may be the first time they have heard the whole thing in succession,” Jamieson said. “And they have a very different experience than the public has, because only a few look in the audience from one hour until the end of the procedure.”

Although several defenders of Trump inside and outside the Senate denounce the presentation as the same old, same old, the Republicans could eventually use their own examples of House testimonials to refute the case of the Democrats when they begin to present their defense on Saturday.

“The break between the parties”

It would be a mistake for lawyers representing Trump to completely ignore evidence of misconduct, said Michael Gerhardt, an expert on constitutional law and the legislative process at the North Carolina School of Law.

Instead, they must clearly describe how the senate should assess whether it rises to the level of an unassailable crime.

“Just saying that everything he did was perfect is embarrassing. It’s false and causes neutral observers to lose faith in their case,” Gerhardt said.

Constitutional lawyer Michael Gerhardt testified during one of the hearings before the House Justice Committee late last year. He was also a witness in the Clinton deposition process – for both sides. (Jacquelyn Martin / The Associated Press)

For both sides, Gerhardt witnessed Bill Clinton ‘s deposition in 1999 and Trump’ s in – house hearings, and Nadler played part of his testimony at the beginning of Thursday ‘s session.

He says he is sorry that there are no joint witnesses in the current deposition process.

“The break between the parties is much worse than 20 years ago and it was bad then.”

Awaken the appetites of senators

The importance of hearing additional witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff at the White House Mick Mulvaney has been a major concern for Democrats. It is likely to return to their last day of arguing as they try to prove the second article of accusation and show that Trump has impeded Congress by obstructing the investigation of the way he handled the Ukraine issue.

They need to convince at least two Republicans (along with the two independents who are expected to vote with Democrats) to get the majority of 51 members to vote for calling witnesses once the Trump defense team presents their case.

Adam Schiff, the congressman who leads the prosecution, has smuggled senators over the past two days and pointed to the incriminating details in the diplomatic cables and other summons documents that the White House has so far refused to release.

“They are yours for asking,” he told the senators on the first day of arguments.

VIEW | Adam Schiff calls on senators to demand the release of summons documents:

Democratic congressman Adam Schiff urges the jury in the US President Donald Trump’s accusation process to enter the notes of US diplomats and assistants with knowledge of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. 00:49

“As they built the story, they would determine what they knew, argue it was strong enough to blame on what they knew and then say,” But wouldn’t you want to know this, too? “” Louis Seidman, a professor of Constitutional Law at the Georgetown University Law Center, said about the strategy of the Democrats.

Most Americans want to hear from witnesses

It is a strategy that seems to respond to public sentiment. A Reuters survey of January 17-22 showed that 72 percent of Americans, including 69 percent of Republicans, agreed that “witnesses should be able to testify with first-hand knowledge of the accusations of accusation.”

“They need to maintain public support for witnesses. In fact, let it increase if they can, because that puts pressure on the sensitive Republicans who might want to vote that way,” Seidman said.

Republican Senator Rick Scott said that so far he has not been convinced by the argument of the Democrats. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Rick Scott of Florida is one of those Republicans but told reporters Thursday that he considers interviewing witnesses “the work of the House”.

Democratic senator and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar said she was doing her bit to keep up the pressure, and urged Republican colleagues to at least agree to hear from witnesses, even if they do not vote to remove Trump from office.

“Why are you here if you don’t stand up?” she said she had told senators.

‘Unprecedented coverup’

Democrats used powerful language in their presentation to the Senate to announce Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine into investigations that, according to house managers, only served his own interests: “conspiracy”, “arrangement”, “unprecedented coverup”. (He opposed some of his favorite terms: Nadler was a “sleazebag”; Schiff a “scammer” and the process “a hoax,” he said of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.)

Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar becomes the presidential candidate for the party, but has had to take a break from the campaign track to be in the process of the senate. (Jacquelyn Martin / The Associated Press)

They have made every effort to underline the seriousness of the accusations and the historic nature of the trial, repeatedly calling on the so-called Framers of the Constitution.

“Accusation is not for minor offenses, “said Nadler on the second day of the arguments.” It does not apply to acts that are only unwise or not popular. “

And if there was any doubt about how bleak the occasion was, the sergeant’s opening words at the beginning of each session were there to remind us: “Hear! Hear! Hear! All persons are ordered to remain silent, on pain of of imprisonment. “

Just like the strict security staff who quickly punished reporters and spectators for the smallest offense and handed over a photocopied list of rules, with one that they emphatically underlined: no cell phones, no talking, no eating, no leaning, no standing.

Democrats argue that the fate of Trump should not be left to the voter

Prior to their last day of arguing, the managers who presented the case of the Democrats issued a warning to those who could be convinced that Trump was abusing the power of his office, but hesitated to remove him.

“The president’s misconduct cannot be determined at the polls,” Schiff said at the end of another session of more than nine hours. “Because we cannot be sure that the vote will be won reasonably.”

But more is needed to convince Trump’s most vocal defenders in the Senate to go.

“When it comes to replacing this president nine months plus the election, you have a tough fight with me because I really believe that the best group of people to choose a president are the voters,” Republican Senator Lindsey told Graham. reporters.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said it will be a “tough fight” that convinces him to remove the President from his post before the 2020 elections. (Erin Scott / Reuters)

Even Seidman, who supports the accusation process, thinks a vote to remove Trump would be risky and potentially destabilizing, since a percentage of Americans would find such a trial as a coup.

It is also very unlikely that this will happen, depending on the fact that it is in a two-thirds majority in the Republican-controlled chamber, where Democrats have 47 out of 100 seats.

But that does not necessarily mean that the deposition process is meaningless, Seidman says.

“There is the impact this has on the American people, on Trump’s chances for re-election, on his historical reputation, on how much political power he has,” he said.

VIEW | Zoe Lofgren explains the withholding and classification of documents relevant to the Ukraine case:

Democratic Rep. Zoë Lofgren offers as proof an e-mail that was only released under Freedom of Information and was originally edited. 01:15