Trump accusation witness Alexander Vindman escorted from the White House

The decorated soldier and national security aid who played a central role in the Democrats’ case against US President Donald Trump was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday, according to his lawyer, who said he was asked to leave in retaliation for ” to tell the truth.”

“The truth has cost Colonel Alexander Vindman his work, his career and his privacy,” said David Pressman, Advocate for Vindman, in a statement.

“He did what every member of our army is taxed every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country, even when it was full of danger and personal danger,” said Pressman.

“And for that, the most powerful man in the world – driven by the silent, the pliable and the accomplice – has decided to take revenge.”

The White House did not respond to Pressman’s accusation.

American President Donald Trump said prior to the removal of Vindman that he was "not happy" with the testimony of the decorated soldier.

“We do not comment on personnel matters,” said John Ullyot, spokesman for the National Security Council, the White House’s Foreign Policy Department, where Vindman was an expert in Ukraine.

The status of Vindman had been uncertain since he testified that he did not think it was “right” for Trump to “demand that a foreign government investigate” former vice president Joe Biden and his son’s dealings with energy company Burisma in Ukraine. Vindman’s expulsion, however, seemed imminent after Trump mocked him on Thursday during his celebration after acquittal with Republican supporters in the Eastern Chamber.

“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. “Do you think I should be happy with him?” I am not … They are going to make that decision. “

Vindman, a 20-year-old veteran, wore his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he appeared at the end of last year for what turned out to be a testy broadcast on television. Trump supporters asked about the loyalty of the Soviet Jewish immigrant to the United States and noted that he had received offers to work for the government of Ukraine – offers was quickly rejected by Vindman.

“I am an American,” he stated emphatically.

When the senior Republican of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, addressing him as “Mr. Vindman,” the war veteran from Iraq replied: “Ranking member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman please.”

The statement by Vindman’s lawyer did not say whether he would be transferred to the Department of Defense where he worked before becoming detailed at the White House.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked what the Pentagon would do to ensure that Vindman does not face retribution if he is reassigned to the Pentagon. “We protect all our service members against retaliation or something similar,” said Esper. “We have already tackled that in policy and in other ways.”

Esper referred questions about Vindman’s next assignment to US military officers.

Pressman published a one-page statement claiming that Vindman was one of a handful of men and women who courageously “put their trust in the country above fear” but “paid a price.”

“There is no doubt in the mind of an American why this man’s work is over, why this country now employs one less soldier at the White House,” Pressman said. “Lt. Col. Vindman was asked to leave to tell the truth. His honor, his dedication to justice, frightened the powerful.”