Trump accused acquittal on schedule for the Senate vote

By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump on Friday acquitted the acquittal in the US Senate, ending only the third presidential process in American history with voices that split the country, tested civilian standards, and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House .

With Chief Judge John Roberts at the head, senators who had vowed to do “impartial justice” cast their vote for the appeal – “guilty” or “not guilty” – in a quick count almost exclusively along party lines. Trump, the highest judge then declared, “will be and is hereby acquitted of the charges.”

The outcome followed months of notable accusation proceedings, from the House of Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Senate of Mitch McConnell, due to the relentless partisan of the nation who divided three years into the Trump presidency.

What began as Trump’s request to Ukraine to “do us a favor” was turned into a far-reaching 28,000-page report compiled by home investigators accusing an American president of entering into shadow diplomacy that threatened US foreign relations for personal, political gain as he pressured the ally to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden for the next election.

No president has ever been removed by the senate.

A politically encouraged Trump had eagerly predicted justification and used the verdict as a political anthem in his re-election bid. The president claims he has done nothing wrong, accusing the “witch hunt” as an extension of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian campaign interference by those who wanted to reach him from the start of his presidency.

Trump’s political campaign tweeted videos, statements, and a cartoon dance celebration, while the president himself tweeted that he would speak from the White House on Thursday about “our country’s victory over the hoax accusation.”

The Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said, however, that there will always be “a giant asterisk in addition to the acquittal of the president” due to the rapid trial of the Senate and the unprecedented rejection of witnesses by Republicans.

A majority of the senators expressed concern about the Trump pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of deposition. But two-thirds of them should vote “guilty” to reach the bar of the constitution for high crimes and crimes to condemn and remove Trump. The last series in the GOP-held Senate was far short of it.

On the first article of accusation, abuse of power, the vote was 52-48 for acquittal. The second, obstruction to Congress, also yielded a non-guilty verdict, 53-47.

Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, who beat the party in 2012, broke with the GOP.

Romney choked when he said he used his faith and “oath before God” to vote guilty in the first indictment, abuse of power. He agreed to acquit the second.

All Democrats found the president guilty of the two charges.

Both Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 received support from various parties when they remained in office after their indictment. Richard Nixon resigned instead of being confronted with a certain accusation and expected members of his own party to vote to remove him.

Prior to Wednesday’s vote, some of the most viewed senators took the senate floor to tell their voters and the nation what they had decided.

Influential GOP Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee was concerned that a guilty verdict would “throw gasoline on fire” from the nation’s cultural wars over Trump and “tear the country apart.” He said the house proved his case, but it did not come to the level of deposition.

Other republicans who stepped aside with Trump said it was time to put an end to what McConnell called the “circus” and move on.

Most Democrats, however, reiterated the warnings from the house managers that, if unchecked, Trump would continue to misuse his office for personal political gain and try again to cheat before the 2020 elections.

Even major Democrats from states where Trump is popular – Doug Jones in Alabama and Joe Manchin in West Virginia – risked kickbacks and voted to condemn.

“Senators are chosen to make difficult choices,” said Jones.

Several senators who tried to win the Democratic Party nomination for Trump – Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar – ran back from the early primary state of New Hampshire to vote.

During the nearly three-week trial, House Democrats who prosecuted the case argued that Trump abused power like no other president in history when he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, prior to the 2020 elections.

She described an extraordinary effort by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who caused alarms at the highest levels of government. Following Trump’s call to Ukraine on 25 July, the White House temporarily suspended US assistance to the struggling ally that led hostile Russia to its border. The money was finally released in September when Congress intervened.

When the house investigated Trump’s actions, the president instructed White House assistants to face subpoenas of the congress, which led to the obstruction.

Questions from the Ukraine issue continue to swirl. House democrats can still call on former national security adviser John Bolton to testify about revelations from his forthcoming book that offer a new account of Trump’s actions. Other eyewitnesses and documents will almost certainly come to the surface.

In closing arguments for the trial, the chief prosecutor, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Appealing to the senator’s sense of decency and insisting on “right things” and “truth matters” and Trump “is not who you are.”

Schiff told The Associated Press that he hoped that the votes to condemn “will serve as a limitation for the president’s misconduct.”

“But we will have to be vigilant,” he said.

Pelosi was initially reluctant to initiate deposition proceedings against Trump when, after the 2018 elections, she took control of the house and warned against a partisan vote.

But a whistleblower complaint about his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy caused alarms. The president’s call was placed the day after Mueller announced the findings of his Russian probe.

When Trump told Pelosi in September that the call was perfect, she was astonished. Days later, the speaker announced the formal accusation investigation.

The result was the fastest, most partisan deposition in American history, without Republicans joining the House Democrats to vote for the charges. The Republican Senate kept pace with the fastest trial ever, and the first without witnesses. Seventeen ambassadors, national security officials and others had testified in the House.

Trump’s star attorney Alan Dershowitz has made the sweeping but astonishing claim that even if the president is concerned with the consideration as described, it is not inviolable, because politicians often equate their own political interest with national interest.

McConnell braced himself for diverging opinions, but with a republican majority of 53-47 he refuted attempts to extend the trial with more witnesses, arguing that the House should have worked better.

Roberts, when the rare court of accusation came to an end, senators wished it “our common commitment to the Constitution” and hoped to meet again “under happier circumstances.”

State Secretary Mike Pompeo, who was involved in the Ukraine affair, later signed the Senate ruling. “Tonight I was happy to sign the full acquittal of President @ realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted.

___

Associated Press writers Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Zeke Miller and Padmananda Rama have contributed to this report.