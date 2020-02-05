Trump accused acquittal on schedule for the Senate vote

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump on Friday acquitted the acquittal in the US Senate, ending only the third presidential process in American history with voices that split the country, tested civilian standards, and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House .

A majority of the senators expressed concern about the Trump pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of deposition. But the final amounts – 52-48 favoring the acquittal of abuse of power, 53-47 of obstruction to Congress investigation – were far short of it. Two-thirds of “guilty” votes would have been necessary to reach the bar of the constitution for high crimes and crimes to condemn and remove Trump.

The outcome on Wednesday followed months of notable accusation procedures, from speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home to Mitch McConnell’s senate, due to the relentless partisan of the nation who divided three years into the Trump presidency.

What began as Trump’s request to Ukraine to “do us a favor” was turned into a far-reaching 28,000-page report compiled by home investigators accusing an American president of entering into shadow diplomacy that threatened US foreign relations for personal, political gain as he pressured the ally to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden for the next election.

No president has ever been removed by the senate.

A politically encouraged Trump has eagerly predicted justification and used the verdict as a political anthem in his re-election bid. The president claims he did nothing wrong by accusing the “witch hunt” and “hoax” as extensions of Robert Mueller’s special counsel in the 2016 Russian campaign interference by those who wanted to reach him from the start of his presidency .

The vote on Wednesday afternoon was quick. With Chief Justice John Roberts in charge of the trial, senators vowed to do ‘impartial justice’ at their main call desk and declared their votes – ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’.

On the first article of accusation, Trump was accused of abuse of power. He was not found guilty. The second, obstruction to Congress, also resulted in a non-guilty verdict.

Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, who beat the party in 2012, broke with the GOP.

As mentioned, Romney choked on his faith and “sworn before God” to announce that he would vote guilty in the first indictment, abuse of power. He would vote to acquit the second.

Both Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 received support from various parties when they remained in office after a removal sentence. President Richard Nixon resigned instead of being confronted with rebellion of his own party.

Prior to voting, some of the most viewed senators went to the senate floor to tell their voters and the nation what they had decided. The chaplain opened the process with daily prayers for the senators, including a Wednesday in search of ‘integrity’.

Influential GOP senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who is retiring, worried that a guilty verdict would “throw gas in the fire” of the country’s cultural wars over Trump. He said the House proved his case, but it did not reach the level of accusation.

“It would break up the country,” Alexander said for his voice.

Other republicans who stepped aside with Trump said it was time to put an end to what McConnell called the “circus” and move on. Trump ally GOP senator Lindsey Graham said it was a “sham” to destroy a presidency.

Most Democrats, however, reiterated the warnings from the house managers that, if unchecked, Trump would continue to abuse the power of his office for personal political gain and try again to “cheat” before the 2020 elections.

During the nearly three-week trial, House Democrats who prosecuted the case argued that Trump abused power like no other president in history when he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, prior to the 2020 elections.

She described an extraordinary shadow diplomacy led by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who caused alarms at the highest levels of government. After the telephone conversation with Ukraine on July 25, Trump temporarily stopped US assistance to the struggling ally against hostile Russia on its border. The money was finally released in September when Congress intervened.

When the house investigated Trump’s actions, the president instructed White House assistants to face subpoenas of the congress, which led to the obstruction.

An important democrat, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones – perhaps the most threatened re-election policy in a state where Trump is popular – announced that he would vote to condemn. “Senators are chosen to make difficult choices,” said Jones

Questions from the Ukraine issue continue to swirl. House democrats can still call on former national security adviser John Bolton to testify about revelations from his forthcoming book that offer a new account of Trump’s actions. Other eyewitnesses and documents will almost certainly come to the surface.

In closing arguments for the trial, the chief prosecutor, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. An appeal to the senator’s sense of decency, that “right things” and “truth matter” and that Trump “is not who you are.”

“The president’s lack of character, his willingness to cheat in the elections – he is not going to stop,” Schiff told The Associated Press on Wednesday and predicted that more revelations would become public. “It’s not going to change, which means we have to stay vigilant forever.”

Pelosi was initially reluctant to initiate settlement proceedings against Trump when she took over control of the house after the 2018 elections and rejected more liberal votes saying “he is not worth it.”

Trump and his GOP allies in Congress claim that Democrats have tried to undermine him from the start.

But a whistleblower complaint about his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy caused alarms. The call was placed the day after Mueller announced the findings of his Russian probe.

When Trump told Pelosi in September that the call was perfect, she was astonished. “Completely wrong,” she said. Days later, the speaker announced the formal accusation investigation.

The result was the fastest, most partisan deposition in American history, without Republicans joining the House Democrats to vote for the indictments, although one GOP congressman left the party and voted for deposition and two Democrats felt they were Republicans to resist. The Republican Senate kept pace with the fastest lawsuit ever, and the first without witnesses or consultations.

Trump’s legal team with star attorney Alan Dershowitz made the sweeping but astonishing statement that even if the president is concerned with the consideration as described, it is not inviolable, because politicians often consider their own political interest with national interest.

McConnell, who orders a 53-47 Republican majority, braced himself for dissidence and refused efforts to extend the trial with more witnesses, arguing that the House should have worked better.

Some GOP senators renounced Trump’s defense and other republicans took calls from conservatives to announce the anonymous whistleblower’s name. The Associated Press usually does not reveal the identity of whistleblowers.

Trump’s approval, which has generally been wiped out in the mid to low 40s, reached a new high of 49% in the latest Gallup poll, which was carried out when the Senate process approached. The poll showed that 51% of the population finds the Republican Party positive, the first time the number of GOPs has exceeded 50% since 2005.

