Trump accused of denying stimulus checks to 1.2 million Americans married to immigrants

President Donald Trump has been sued for offering a coronavirus rescue package that could refuse a $ 1,200 stimulus check against more than a million Americans married to immigrants without a social security number.

The lawsuit was filed Friday by a man in Illinois using the pseudonym John Doe. Doe alleges that the bailout of the bailout package discriminates him “on the basis of only those who choose to marry”.

The $ 2 billion Care Act, approved by Congress last month, provides US taxpayers earning $ 75,000 with $ 1,200 in payments. Plus, it costs $ 500 per child. However, in order to be eligible, both spouses of the family filing the joint tax return must have a social security number—unless one of them is a member of the military.

It has left 1.2 million Americans unqualified, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Chicago. The lawsuit cites the Immigration Policy Institute, which states on its website that an unauthorized US immigrant is married to an American.

Senator Kleaseluci of Iowa said on Twitter that the affected people were contacted.

Doe says he is married to an immigrant who files his tax return with the individual taxpayer identification number issued by the Internal Revenue Service.

In the lawsuit, Mr. Trump, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnutin were appointed. The lawsuit alleged that the three allowed the exclusion and in doing so failed to treat John Doe as “equivalent to fellow US citizens.”

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

—Learn how Bill Gates overcomes the coronavirus pandemic

-US is learning why limiting the number of beds in a hospital can be expensive

—Instacart will hire an additional 250,000 employees in growing demand

— What small businesses should know if they are applying for a Round 2 PPP loan from the SBA

— 14% of women thought they would quit their jobs due to a coronavirus pandemic

-A three-pronged approach to defeating coronaviruses

-Why the Coronavirus Crisis Makes Moral Leadership More Important Than Ever

—PODCAST: COVID-19 May Overturn Concept of Best Company of the Year

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] Stimulus check