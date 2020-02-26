trump,-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-himself,-hails-harvey-weinstein-responsible-verdict

NEW DELHI/NEW YORK – Harvey Weinstein’s intercourse crimes conviction was a “great victory” for women of all ages, U.S. President Donald Trump stated Tuesday — without the need of acknowledging the a lot of accusations of sexual misconduct he has faced.

The disgraced Hollywood movie producer was observed guilty on Monday of rape and sexual assault in a verdict hailed as a historic landmark by the #MeToo motion from sexual misconduct.

“From the standpoint of females, I imagine it was a wonderful matter,” Trump stated at a information conference in India.

“It was a great victory. And sends a incredibly potent message, incredibly, very robust information,” he extra.

Weinstein, 67, was acquitted of to start with-degree rape and predatory sexual assault by the New York court docket, costs that could have found him jailed for daily life.

But he faces up to 29 a long time in jail for felony sexual acts in the very first degree and 3rd-degree rape.

“He was a person I did not like,” Trump advised reporters in New Delhi. “I just was not a lover of his. I understood him a minor bit, not very perfectly.”

Trump, 73, unsuccessful to mention that at minimum 16 ladies have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Amid them is distinguished author E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump raped her in the altering area of a luxury New York division retail store in the mid-1990s.

She is suing him for defamation, declaring that his denials of the alleged assault, in which he explained, “She’s not my sort,” experienced broken her status and occupation.

Summer Zervos, a 1-time contestant on Trump’s reality tv clearly show “The Apprentice,” has also sued him for defamation immediately after he mentioned she lied in saying that he groped and forcibly kissed her.

Trump denies all the allegations and has under no circumstances been prosecuted about them.

A thirty day period before his election victory in November 2016, a 10-year-old tape arrived to gentle in which the former truth Tv set star and true estate tycoon bragged about assaulting women.

Trump, who will direct the Republican social gathering into elections in November as he seeks a next phrase as president, attempted to score political details on Weinstein’s responsible verdicts.

“The folks that preferred him have been the Democrats,” he claimed.

“Michelle Obama beloved him. Hillary Clinton beloved him. And he gave great revenue to the Democrats.”

Weinstein, who made a number of Oscar-profitable films, was a generous donor to the Democratic Social gathering in many U.S. presidential elections.

He was frequently photographed with the Clintons at get-togethers and fundraising gatherings more than the decades. He has also been snapped with Trump.

A previous business affiliate of Weinstein’s testified that the fallen film mogul made use of his connections to politicians, like the Clintons, to intimidate people today.

Hillary Clinton defended her political ties to Weinstein on Tuesday.

“It’s real he contributed to each Democrat marketing campaign,” she told journalists at the Berlin Film Festival.

“He contributed to Barack Obama’s campaign and John Kerry’s marketing campaign and Al Gore’s marketing campaign and everybody’s campaign.

“I never know whether or not that should protect anybody else from contributing to political strategies, but it certainly should really conclude the kind of habits he was convicted for,” Clinton additional.

She stated Weinstein’s conviction showed it was “time for an accounting,” incorporating that “the jury’s verdict definitely speaks for alone.”

Legal professionals and activists hailed the guilty verdicts as a turning level in the American prison justice technique for victims of sexual violence.

Weinstein was owing to be imprisoned in New York’s infamous Rikers Island jail but expended Monday night in a Manhattan hospital after complaining of chest pains.

He will be sentenced on March 11.