trump-accuses-adam-schiff-of-leaking-intelligence-about-russia-to-hurt-applicant-bernie-sanders

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Rep. Adam Schiff of leaking categorized info on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. election to harm Democratic presidential entrance-runner Bernie Sanders.

Talking to reporters as he left the White Household for a trip to India, Trump claimed he had not been briefed on intelligence that Russia was aiming to strengthen the marketing campaign of Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, and he called for a probe into Schiff for the leak. Schiff, a Democrat, denied the allegation.

A congressional resource explained to Reuters on Friday that intelligence officials had told lawmakers Russia appears to be participating in disinformation and propaganda strategies to assistance each Sanders and Trump, who is seeking re-election.

“I go through where Russia is helping Bernie Sanders. No person stated it to me at all. Nobody briefed me about that at all,” Trump reported.

“They leaked it, Adam Schiff and his group. They leaked it to the papers and — as standard — they should to examine Adam Schiff for leaking that details,” Trump mentioned, without the need of offering any proof to back up his claims.

Schiff, who served as the lead prosecutor in Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, said Trump was trying to get to transform focus absent from his own steps with the comments.

“Nice deflection, Mr. President. But your wrong claims fool no a person,” he wrote in a tweet. “You welcomed Russian help in 2016, attempted to coerce Ukraine’s aid in 2019, and will not protect our elections in 2020. Now you fired your intel main for briefing Congress about it. You have betrayed The us. Once again.”

Trump transformed out his acting director of countrywide intelligence, Joseph Maguire, and replaced him with U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell past week, reportedly after currently being aggravated by the briefing to lawmakers about Russian interference.

The president has consistently cast question on U.S. intelligence findings that Russia intervened to aid him in the 2016 presidential election in opposition to Democratic prospect Hillary Clinton, the previous secretary of point out.

By elevating thoughts about the latest conclusions, Trump appears to be in search of to strengthen Sanders, who is now the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. As a self-described democratic socialist, Sanders is a candidate Trump would like to just take on in a general election to bolster his argument that Democrats are pushing a socialist agenda.

Trump has extended argued that the Democratic Social gathering favored Clinton unfairly around Sanders in the 2016 main race, an concern that nevertheless divides the Democratic foundation.

“I think what it could be is, you know, the Democrats are managing Bernie Sanders really unfairly and it sounds to me like a leak from Adam Schiff mainly because they really do not want Bernie Sanders to represent them. It seems like it’s (2016) all over again for Bernie Sanders,” Trump mentioned.

Other administration officers have solid question on studies that Russia was making an attempt to support Trump again this calendar year.

“I have not observed any intelligence that Russia is accomplishing anything to attempt to get President Trump re-elected,” White House Countrywide Security Adviser Robert O’Brien advised ABC’s “This 7 days.”