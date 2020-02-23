[trump-accuses-schiff-of-leaking-intelligence-about-russia-to-damage-sanders]



U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a marketing campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Middle in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Jeff Mason and Tim Ahmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Consultant Adam Schiff of leaking classified details on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. election to harm Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders.

Talking to reporters as he left the White Property for a vacation to India, Trump said he experienced not been briefed on intelligence that Russia was aiming to enhance the marketing campaign of Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, and he termed for a probe into Schiff for the leak. Schiff, a Democrat, denied the allegation.

A congressional resource advised Reuters on Friday that intelligence officers experienced instructed lawmakers Russia seems to be partaking in disinformation and propaganda strategies to aid both of those Sanders and Trump, who is seeking re-election.

“I study wherever Russia is aiding Bernie Sanders. Nobody explained it to me at all. Nobody briefed me about that at all,” Trump reported.

“They leaked it, Adam Schiff and his team. They leaked it to the papers and – as regular – they should to examine Adam Schiff for leaking that information,” Trump reported, devoid of delivering any proof to back up his statements.

Schiff, who served as the lead prosecutor in Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, claimed Trump was trying to get to transform awareness away from his personal actions with the comments.

“Nice deflection, Mr. President. But your untrue promises fool no just one,” he wrote in a tweet. “You welcomed Russian enable in 2016, tried to coerce Ukraine’s aid in 2019, and will not protect our elections in 2020. Now you fired your intel main for briefing Congress about it. You’ve betrayed The usa. All over again.”

Trump transformed out his acting director of countrywide intelligence Joseph Maguire and changed him with U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell last 7 days, reportedly after remaining aggravated by the briefing to lawmakers about Russian interference.

The president has repeatedly forged doubt on U.S. intelligence results that Russia intervened to enable him in the 2016 presidential election in opposition to Democratic applicant Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of condition.

By increasing questions about the latest conclusions, Trump seems to be seeking to increase Sanders, who is now the entrance-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. As a self-explained democratic socialist, Sanders is a applicant Trump would like to get on in a standard election to bolster his argument that Democrats are pushing a socialist agenda.

Trump has extensive argued that the Democratic Occasion favored Clinton unfairly above Sanders in the 2016 main race, an issue that continue to divides the Democratic base.

“I assume what it could be is, you know, the Democrats are dealing with Bernie Sanders incredibly unfairly and it appears to me like a leak from Adam Schiff since they really don’t want Bernie Sanders to depict them. It appears like it’s (2016) all in excess of again for Bernie Sanders,” Trump reported.

Other administration officials have cast question on reports that Russia was making an attempt to support Trump once more this 12 months.

“I have not viewed any intelligence that Russia is executing just about anything to try to get President Trump re-elected,” White House Nationwide Protection Adviser Robert O’Brien informed ABC’s “This Week.”

