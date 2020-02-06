Trump acquires fury against impeachment leaders after acquittal at prayer event

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unleashed his fury at those who tried to remove him from office during a prayer breakfast Thursday, one day after his acquittal by the Senate during his impeachment trial.

Speaking from a scene where he was joined by congressional leaders, including House Speaker Democrats Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge against him, Trump broke the usual plating of the bipartisanship at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put to a terrible test by very dishonest and corrupt people,” said Trump at the annual event. His broadcast of the grievances took place a few hours before he gave a complete response to the dismissal vote at the White House, surrounded by supporters.

“They did everything they could to destroy us and, in doing so, very seriously injured our nation,” said Trump, who triumphantly brandished copies of two newspapers with the “ACQUITTED” banner while he stepped on stage.

His remarks were particularly shocking and provoked lashes after a series of scriptural speeches, including an introductory speech by Arthur Brooks, Harvard professor and chairman of a conservative think tank, who had lamented a “crisis of contempt and polarization “in the nation and urged those gathered to” love your enemies. “

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” said Trump, taking the microphone, and then began to demonstrate it.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification to do what they know is wrong,” he said in an apparent reference to Utah senator Mitt Romney, a longtime critic of Trump who cited his faith in becoming the only Republican to vote. for Trump’s withdrawal.

“I also don’t like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when you know it isn’t,” he said, referring to Pelosi, who offered this message to president when the two leaders clashed publicly.

The speaker for the House shook her head at various times during Trump’s remarks, but she did not seem to interact personally with Trump. Earlier, she had offered a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.

Trump’s comments were a clear sign that Trump on impeachment is emboldened like never before as he advances in his fight for re-election with a united Republican Party behind him.

Republican senators voted largely in accreditation to acquit Trump on Wednesday, relying on a multitude of reasons to keep him in power: he is guilty, but his conduct was not blameless; his July telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine was a “perfect call”; there is an election in 10 months and it is up to the voters to determine its fate.

For Trump, there was a crucial message to be drawn from his acquittal: even in times of maximum political peril, it was his Republican Party.

Trum p had avoided talking about impeachment in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, twisting his tongue until the Senate officially voted.

The next day, he was already heading for dismissal as a rallying cry in 2020.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would acquit him with a statement to the nation on Thursday noon to “discuss the VICTORY of our country on the hoax hoax!” Supporters of the President were invited to join him during the East Room event.

I will make a public statement tomorrow at 12:00 am from the @WhiteHouse to discuss the VICTORY of our country on the hoax hoax!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

Asked what Trump would say, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel that he would speak “of the horrible way in which he was treated, and you know, that maybe people should pay for it. “

“People should be held accountable. Democrats should be held accountable,” she said. “People have to understand what the Democrats did was dishonest and corrupt.”

The president and his allies have been on a victory lap since Wednesday, sending dizzying tweets spurring his accusers and Democrats and celebrating.

Indeed, the night of the dismissal vote was a celebration for the members of the presidential circle. Many in Washington, including Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr, his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the president’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, gathered at the hotel from the president a few blocks from the White House, one of the few MAGA security zones in the deeply democratic city.

The president himself stayed in the White House but worked the phones, calling on several confidants to exult the verdict, bitterly complain about Romney and promise that his Thursday statement would not be missed, according to a person familiar with calls but not allowed to speak publicly of private discussions.

The White House and Trump allies also welcomed the ongoing chaos in Iowa, where the first Democratic presidential nomination contest was disrupted by a tabulation incident, with no official winner declared three days after the caucus. This deprived any candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to portray the Democrats as incompetent.

Trump’s tenuous relationship with the GOP establishment has been a constant theme of his presidency, and he has repeatedly tested party values. But now their fate is linked like never before.

Inspired by the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump has a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, GOP senators went online to block new witnesses and documents during the trial. Wednesday’s final vote was no different: only Romney, a longtime Trump critic, voted for the revocation.

Romney seemed to anticipate retaliation, telling Fox News: “My shoulders are wide enough to bear the consequences.”

