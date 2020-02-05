Trump acquitted, Senate deposition on: The danger of the Dershowitz doctrine

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s removal process ended on Wednesday in an acquittal after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Robert said, “Senators, how do you say it,” and the Senate Republicans were all but one to say “not guilty” “.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican who broke the ranks and said that Trump was guilty of abuse of power, but not an obstacle to Congress.

As Trump’s Senate Process was solemnly closed on Day 13, the only suspense at the time of appeal on two items was whether Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia would choose the side of his democratic counterparts.

He did.

Several of Manchin’s democratic colleagues, who found out, beat him back and embraced him before the votes remained with the team.

The room was packed for the first time to witness an outcome without a doubt. The 67 votes were never needed to condemn.

Two members of Trump’s 2018 campaign team were in the gallery – manager Corey Lewandowski and his deputy, David Bossie. I saw Bossie make a fist and pump lightly to mark Trump’s victory after Roberts acquitted Trump.

The third presidential charge in the history of the country resulted in a president who was encouraged, not humiliated. We saw that on Tuesday evening at Trump’s challenging State of the Union address.

Trump is now unrestrained and not repentant.

That is the dangerous legacy of the Dershowitz doctrine produced in the trial of one of Trump’s defense lawyers, retired professor Alan Dershowitz of Harvard Law School.

Dershowitz issued a license for Trump’s own deductible when he offered an extraordinary and comprehensive view of presidential powers in defense of the president.

Trump was accused of two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The house accused Trump of pressuring Ukraine to dig up former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Hunter had the exceptionally poor judgment of gaining a lucrative position on the board of Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine, while his father was in office.

According to the Dershowitz doctrine, promoting a personal political goal – such as re-election to public office – is in the public interest in itself.

“Every public officer I know believes his election is in the public interest. And most of the time you’re right. Your election is in the public interest,” Dershowitz said. He answered a question from Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, or it is important by law whether there was a consideration.

“And if a president does something he thinks will help him to be elected in the public interest, it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in deposition,” Dershowitz argued.

Citing President Abraham Lincoln, Dershowitz said during the Civil War when “Lincoln told General Sherman to send the troops to Indiana so that they could vote for the Republican party – let’s assume the president was running right now – and it was [in] his electoral interest to endanger the lives of many other soldiers who would be left without their company – would that be an unlawful consideration?

“No, because the president, A] believed it was in the national interest, but B] he believed … his own election was essential for the victory in the civil war. Every president believes that. That is why it is so dangerous to try to make a president psychoanalytic, to try to understand the complexities of the human mind. Everyone has mixed motives, and if there is a constitutional accusation based on mixed motives, almost any president could be dismissed. “

In the spring of 2004 I checked the criminal class of Dershowitz when I was a fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics.

Dershowitz was a wildly entertaining professor, a race mechanic. Dershowitz used his own celebrated cases – from Claus von Bülow to Martha Stewart and more – in his class.

I dug up my notes.

“A confession,” Dershowitz once told us, “can be a harmless mistake.”

However, everything cannot be explained by not claiming damage. We will see what the Dershowitz teaching has released.

The leader of the impeachment manager, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, implored Republicans in his closing argument to not take the coverage that Dershowitz offered. Not, Schiff insisted, “fall back on a theory of presidential power that is so broad and irresponsible that any resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue could become as corrupt as he is.”